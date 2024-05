Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Tuesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alejandro Tabilo (29), Chile, def. Karen Khachanov (16), Russia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10).

Taylor Fritz (11), United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov (8), Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-7 (11), 6-1.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-2, 7-5.

Nicolas Jarry (21), Chile, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Sebastian Baez (17), Argentina, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Madison Keys (18), United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Zheng Qinwen (7), China, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (9), Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (8), United States, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 7-5.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.