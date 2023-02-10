Almonor leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Cent. Conn. St. after 21-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-11, 8-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 5…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-11, 8-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Ansley Almonor scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 80-79 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights are 7-4 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks eighth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 4-7 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Kellen Amos is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Blue Devils. Andre Snoddy is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

