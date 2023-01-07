Williams leads LSU against Texas A&M after 23-point game

LSU Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 1-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

LSU Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 1-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the Texas A&M Aggies after K.J. Williams scored 23 points in LSU’s 74-71 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Aggies are 6-1 on their home court. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 13.5 assists per game led by Wade Taylor IV averaging 3.4.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 against SEC opponents. LSU averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Williams is averaging 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.