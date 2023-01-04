Williams leads Charlotte against Florida International

Charlotte 49ers (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (6-7, 0-2 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte…

Charlotte 49ers (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (6-7, 0-2 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the Florida International Panthers after Brice Williams scored 31 points in Charlotte’s 68-66 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. Florida International is seventh in C-USA with 13.3 assists per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 2.8.

The 49ers have gone 2-1 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks second in C-USA shooting 38.1% from deep. Nik Graves paces the 49ers shooting 80% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and 49ers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is shooting 54.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Panthers. Dean is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.