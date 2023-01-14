UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb following Nicholas’ 20-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -4.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after DQ Nicholas scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 79-78 overtime victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South shooting 33.4% from deep, led by Lucas Stieber shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 9.2.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Caleb Burgess is averaging 2.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.