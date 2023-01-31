Reynolds and Wyoming host Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-14, 1-7 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-14, 1-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Noah Reynolds scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 86-72 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys are 5-5 on their home court. Wyoming has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 in MWC play. Fresno State has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cowboys. Xavier Dusell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Isaih Moore is shooting 54.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

