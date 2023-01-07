Old Dominion visits Georgia Southern following Scott-Grayson’s 31-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-6, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 31 points in Old Dominion’s 78-71 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Eagles have gone 7-2 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Monarchs have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Finch is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Scott-Grayson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.