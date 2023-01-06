North Dakota faces South Dakota State, seeks to end 3-game skid

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-9, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-3 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-9, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-3 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota comes into the matchup with South Dakota State after losing three straight games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-5 in home games. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Tsotne Tsartsidze paces the Fightin’ Hawks with 4.4 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 2-2 in conference play. South Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Jackrabbits square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

