No. 5 UCLA faces Arizona State following Jaquez’s 23-point game

UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UCLA visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points in UCLA’s 68-54 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-1 at home. Arizona State scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Bruins are 7-0 in conference games. UCLA has a 13-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

David Singleton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Jaquez is averaging 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.