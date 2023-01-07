No. 18 Xavier visits Villanova following Daniels’ 20-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova’s 73-57 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Eric Dixon paces the Wildcats with 6.4 boards.

The Musketeers are 4-0 against Big East opponents. Xavier averages 21.0 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Colby Jones with 5.6.

The Wildcats and Musketeers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Souley Boum is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

