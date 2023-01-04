No. 13 Arkansas hosts No. 20 Missouri following Brown’s 30-point game

Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Missouri plays the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks after Kobe Brown scored 30 points in Missouri’s 89-75 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-0 in home games. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC scoring 77.7 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Missouri has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Nick Honor is averaging 10 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 16.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.