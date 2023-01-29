Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 29, 2023, 5:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CINCINNATI: HB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, RG Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele, QB Jake Browning. KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, TE Blake Bell, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Justin Watson, DE Malik Herring.

