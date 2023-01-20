Madueke ‘absolutely buzzing’ after signing for Chelsea

Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut…

Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk.

England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million).

Chelsea confirmed the transfer on social media.

“I like to get the ball and be exciting, take players on. Beat players, create a lot and score,” the 20-year-old Madueke said. “Best league in the world, best teams, best players. I’m absolutely buzzing to be a Blue.”

Mudryk moved to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend and is likely to feature in Saturday’s game at Liverpool.

“It’s how much he can do,” Potter said. “I think 90 minutes, no. There’s probably a role for him at some stage in the game.”

