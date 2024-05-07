AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Altuve, Houston, .336; Soto, New York, .329; Perez, Kansas City, .326; Rutschman, Baltimore, .322; Witt,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Altuve, Houston, .336; Soto, New York, .329; Perez, Kansas City, .326; Rutschman, Baltimore, .322; Witt, Kansas City, .319; Peña, Houston, .313; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .308; J.Smith, Texas, .302; Heim, Texas, .301.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 33; Greene, Detroit, 28; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Henderson, Baltimore, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; Soto, New York, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; K.Tucker, Houston, 24; Volpe, New York, 24.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; A.García, Texas, 29; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 28; Soto, New York, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Jeffers, Minnesota, 26; K.Tucker, Houston, 24; Henderson, Baltimore, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 24.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 48; Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Rutschman, Baltimore, 46; Soto, New York, 46; Witt, Kansas City, 46; Perez, Kansas City, 42; Peña, Houston, 42; Semien, Texas, 42; Ja.Duran, Boston, 40; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 38; Ward, Los Angeles, 38.

DOUBLES_Torkelson, Detroit, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 11; J.Smith, Texas, 11; Sheets, Chicago, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bleday, Oakland, 9; Castro, Minnesota, 9; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 9; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Semien, Texas, 9.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; K.Tucker, Houston, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; Raleigh, Seattle, 9; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Greene, Detroit, 9; Rooker, Oakland, 8; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 8; Perez, Kansas City, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Soto, New York, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 8; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 8; Adell, Los Angeles, 7; Altuve, Houston, 7; Volpe, New York, 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 5-1; Skubal, Detroit, 4-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Holton, Detroit, 3-0; Sandlin, Cleveland, 3-0; Schreiber, Kansas City, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 1.69; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.75; Skubal, Detroit, 1.90; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.92; Houck, Boston, 1.99; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.10; Singer, Kansas City, 2.46; Gray, Texas, 2.50; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.61; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.61.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 56; Flaherty, Detroit, 56; Ragans, Kansas City, 54; Crochet, Chicago, 53; Skubal, Detroit, 53; Gilbert, Seattle, 50; Burnes, Baltimore, 47; Cortes, New York, 46; K.Crawford, Boston, 46; Houck, Boston, 46; Ryan, Minnesota, 46.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.