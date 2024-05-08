All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 23 12 .657 — New York 24 13 .649 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 23 12 .657 — New York 24 13 .649 — Boston 19 17 .528 4½ Tampa Bay 19 18 .514 5 Toronto 16 20 .444 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 23 13 .639 — Minnesota 20 15 .571 2½ Kansas City 21 16 .568 2½ Detroit 19 17 .528 4 Chicago 8 28 .222 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 21 16 .568 — Seattle 20 16 .556 ½ Oakland 17 20 .459 4 Los Angeles 13 23 .361 7½ Houston 12 23 .343 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 26 11 .703 — Atlanta 21 12 .636 3 Washington 18 17 .514 7 New York 18 18 .500 7½ Miami 10 28 .263 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 21 14 .600 — Chicago 22 15 .595 — Pittsburgh 17 20 .459 5 Cincinnati 16 19 .457 5 St. Louis 15 21 .417 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 25 13 .658 — San Diego 19 20 .487 6½ Arizona 16 20 .444 8 San Francisco 16 21 .432 8½ Colorado 8 27 .229 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 1

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 15, Oakland 8

Detroit 11, Cleveland 7

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1

Atlanta 4, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 3

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle 10, Minnesota 6

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ross 1-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 2-2), 3:37 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2), 6:50 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 0-0) at Oakland (Bido 0-0), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 4-1), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1

Atlanta 4, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 5, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-3) at St. Louis (Gray 4-1), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ross 1-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 4-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 2-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.