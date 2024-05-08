All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|New York
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Boston
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|18
|.514
|5
|Toronto
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|2½
|Kansas City
|21
|16
|.568
|2½
|Detroit
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|Chicago
|8
|28
|.222
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Seattle
|20
|16
|.556
|½
|Oakland
|17
|20
|.459
|4
|Los Angeles
|13
|23
|.361
|7½
|Houston
|12
|23
|.343
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Atlanta
|21
|12
|.636
|3
|Washington
|18
|17
|.514
|7
|New York
|18
|18
|.500
|7½
|Miami
|10
|28
|.263
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Pittsburgh
|17
|20
|.459
|5
|Cincinnati
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|St. Louis
|15
|21
|.417
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|San Diego
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|Arizona
|16
|20
|.444
|8
|San Francisco
|16
|21
|.432
|8½
|Colorado
|8
|27
|.229
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 1
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 15, Oakland 8
Detroit 11, Cleveland 7
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1
Atlanta 4, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 3
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle 10, Minnesota 6
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ross 1-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 2-2), 3:37 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2), 6:50 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 0-0) at Oakland (Bido 0-0), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 4-1), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1
Atlanta 4, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 5, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-3) at St. Louis (Gray 4-1), 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ross 1-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Parker 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 4-1), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 2-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
