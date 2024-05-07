NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (223) Indiana MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (223) Indiana

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -142 Detroit +120 Texas -124 at OAKLAND +106 at TAMPA BAY -225 Chicago White Sox +188 at N.Y YANKEES -144 Houston +122 Texas -124 at OAKLAND +106 Seattle -118 at MINNESOTA +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -162 N.Y Mets +136 San Diego -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +108 at LA DODGERS -270 Miami +220 Arizona -124 at CINCINNATI +106 San Francisco -184 at COLORADO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -132 LA Angels +112 at PHILADELPHIA -154 Toronto +130 Milwaukee -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 Baltimore -176 at WASHINGTON +148 at ATLANTA -200 Boston +168

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -176 Boston +146 Edmonton -134 at VANCOUVER +112

