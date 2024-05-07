Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (223) Indiana

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -142 Detroit +120
Texas -124 at OAKLAND +106
at TAMPA BAY -225 Chicago White Sox +188
at N.Y YANKEES -144 Houston +122
Texas -124 at OAKLAND +106
Seattle -118 at MINNESOTA +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -162 N.Y Mets +136
San Diego -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +108
at LA DODGERS -270 Miami +220
Arizona -124 at CINCINNATI +106
San Francisco -184 at COLORADO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -132 LA Angels +112
at PHILADELPHIA -154 Toronto +130
Milwaukee -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
Baltimore -176 at WASHINGTON +148
at ATLANTA -200 Boston +168

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -176 Boston +146
Edmonton -134 at VANCOUVER +112

Sports
