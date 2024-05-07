NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (223) Indiana MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|4½
|(223)
|Indiana
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Detroit
|+120
|Texas
|-124
|at OAKLAND
|+106
|at TAMPA BAY
|-225
|Chicago White Sox
|+188
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-144
|Houston
|+122
|Texas
|-124
|at OAKLAND
|+106
|Seattle
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|N.Y Mets
|+136
|San Diego
|-126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Miami
|+220
|Arizona
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+106
|San Francisco
|-184
|at COLORADO
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-132
|LA Angels
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-154
|Toronto
|+130
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|Baltimore
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+148
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|Boston
|+168
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-176
|Boston
|+146
|Edmonton
|-134
|at VANCOUVER
|+112
