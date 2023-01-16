Hofstra Pride take on the Towson Tigers, look for 5th straight win

Hofstra Pride (12-7, 5-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (11-7, 3-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Monday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (12-7, 5-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (11-7, 3-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Pride take on Towson.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Towson ranks third in the CAA in team defense, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Pride are 5-1 against conference opponents. Hofstra is second in the CAA scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The Tigers and Pride match up Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Thompson is averaging 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Tyler Thomas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Aaron Estrada is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

