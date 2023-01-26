PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Central Arkansas wins 88-85 in OT against North Florida

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 10:41 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 24 points helped Central Arkansas defeat North Florida 88-85 in overtime on Thursday night.

Hunter had 12 rebounds and four steals for the Bears (7-15, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Eddy Kayouloud scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Vincent Reeves recorded 15 points and shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Ospreys (8-13, 3-6) were led by Carter Hendricksen, who recorded 32 points and 11 rebounds. Jose Placer added 14 points and two steals for North Florida. Jonathan Aybar put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

