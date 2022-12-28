Northern Kentucky hosts Wright State after Calvin’s 27-point game

Wright State Raiders (7-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (7-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Trey Calvin scored 27 points in Wright State’s 88-80 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Norse have gone 7-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Xavier Rhodes shooting 52.9% from 3-point range.

The Raiders have gone 0-2 against Horizon opponents. Wright State scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhodes is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Calvin is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

