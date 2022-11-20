Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Nov. 20
EAST
Binghamton 75, Canisius 72
Boston College 73, Providence 64
Cal St.-Fullerton 70, George Washington 64
Holy Cross 65, Connecticut College 49
Iona 65, Sacred Heart 56
UMBC 64, St. Francis (NY) 59
West Virginia 72, Appalachian St. 51
SOUTH
Charlotte 55, VCU 47
MIDWEST
Duke 58, Toledo 41
Indiana 92, Quinnipiac 55
Iowa St. 99, Columbia 76
Ohio St. 99, McNeese St. 43
FAR WEST
UCLA 80, Tennessee 63
___
