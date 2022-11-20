Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Nov. 20 EAST Binghamton 75, Canisius 72 Boston College 73, Providence 64 Cal St.-Fullerton 70, George Washington 64 Holy…

Sunday, Nov. 20

EAST

Binghamton 75, Canisius 72

Boston College 73, Providence 64

Cal St.-Fullerton 70, George Washington 64

Holy Cross 65, Connecticut College 49

Iona 65, Sacred Heart 56

UMBC 64, St. Francis (NY) 59

West Virginia 72, Appalachian St. 51

SOUTH

Charlotte 55, VCU 47

MIDWEST

Duke 58, Toledo 41

Indiana 92, Quinnipiac 55

Iowa St. 99, Columbia 76

Ohio St. 99, McNeese St. 43

FAR WEST

UCLA 80, Tennessee 63

___

