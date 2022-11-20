HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 3:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 20

EAST

Binghamton 75, Canisius 72

Boston College 73, Providence 64

Cal St.-Fullerton 70, George Washington 64

Holy Cross 65, Connecticut College 49

Iona 65, Sacred Heart 56

UMBC 64, St. Francis (NY) 59

West Virginia 72, Appalachian St. 51

SOUTH

Charlotte 55, VCU 47

MIDWEST

Duke 58, Toledo 41

Indiana 92, Quinnipiac 55

Iowa St. 99, Columbia 76

Ohio St. 99, McNeese St. 43

FAR WEST

UCLA 80, Tennessee 63

___

