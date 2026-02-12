Suns forward Dillon Brooks suspended 1 game after receiving 16th technical foul of season

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA…

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

The league made the announcement on Thursday.

According to NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended for one game after receiving their 16th technical foul. Brooks will miss another game for every two additional technicals he receives this season.

Brooks will miss the Suns’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 19.

The 30-year-old Brooks is in the midst of a breakout year in his first season with the Suns. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game and his brash personality has been a driving force for the team’s surprising 32-23 record.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.