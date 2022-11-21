All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|23
|Evansville
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|42
|41
|Knoxville
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|35
|28
|Birmingham
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|35
|26
|Peoria
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|28
|24
|Roanoke
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11
|28
|24
|Fayetteville
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|32
|38
|Huntsville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|26
|25
|Pensacola
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|35
|32
|Vermilion County
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|19
|35
|Macon
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|19
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
