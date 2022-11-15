NL Managers of the Year

Selected by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America:
2022 — Buck Showalter, Mets
2021 — Gabe Kapler, San Francisco
2020 — Don Mattingly, Miami
2019 — Mike Shildt, St. Louis
2018 — Brian Snitker, Atlanta
2017 — Torey Lovullo, Arizona
2016 — Dave Roberts, Los Angeles
2015 — Joe Maddon, Chicago
2014 — Matt Williams, Washington
2013 — Clint Hurdle, Pittsburgh
2012 — Davey Johnson, Washington
2011 — Kirk Gibson, Arizona
2010 — Bud Black, San Diego
2009 — Jim Tracy, Colorado
2008 — Lou Piniella, Chicago
2007 — Bob Melvin, Arizona
2006 — Joe Girardi, Florida
2005 — Bobby Cox, Atlanta
2004 — Bobby Cox, Atlanta
2003 — Jack McKeon, Florida
2002 — Tony La Russa, St. Louis
2001 — Larry Bowa, Philadelphia
2000 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco
1999 — Jack McKeon, Cincinnati
1998 — Larry Dierker, Houston
1997 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco
1996 — Bruce Bochy, San Diego
1995 — Don Baylor, Colorado
1994 — Felipe Alou, Montreal
1993 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco
1992 — Jim Leyland, Pittsburgh
1991 — Bobby Cox, Atlanta
1990 — Jim Leyland, Pittsburgh
1989 — Don Zimmer, Chicago
1988 — Tommy Lasorda, Los Angeles
1987 — Buck Rodgers, Montreal
1986 — Hal Lanier, Houston
1985 — Whitey Herzog, St. Louis
1984 — Jim Frey, Chicago
1983 — Tommy Lasorda, Los Angeles
