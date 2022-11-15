ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 8:41 PM

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
George Henry, Associated Press BAL Snitke Showalter Marmol
JJ Cooper, Baseball America BAL Robers Thomson Snitker
Jack Magruder,At Large BOS Showalt Snitker Marmol
Barry M Bloom, Sportico BOS Roberts Snitker Showalter
Tony Andracki, Marquee Sports Network CHI Snitker Showalter Roberts
Paul Sullian, Chicago Tribune CHI Snitker Thomson Showalter
Mitch Stacy, Associated Press CLE Roberts Thomson Snitker
Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News/HalMcCoy.com CLE Showalter Marmol Roberts
Nick Groke, The Athletic DET Showalter Roberts Snitker
Danielle Allentuck, Denver Gazette DET Marmol Thomson Showalter
Eric Stephen, SB Nation HOU Roberts Snitker Showalter
Joe Reedy, Associated Press HOU Roberts Marmol Showalter
Enrique Rojas, ESPN Deportes KC Marmol Showalter Roberts
Andre Fernandez, The Miami Herald KC Snitker Marmol Roberts
Steve Megargee, The Associated Press LA Marmol Showalter Thomson
Robert Murray, FanSided LA Marmol Showalter Thomson
Tim Britton, The Athletic MIN Showalter Thomson Snitker
Andrew Tredinnick, Bergen Record MIN Showalter Roberts Thomson
Alex Coffey, Philadelphia Inquirer NY Thomson Showalter Roberts
Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City NY Snitker Showalter Marmol
Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic OAK Showalter Roberts Marmol
Will Graves, Associated Press OAK Showalter Thomson Marmol
Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SEA Roberts Snitker Showalter
Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SEA Snitker Roberts Melvin
Chris Haft, San Francisco Examiner TB Snitker Showalter Thomson
Danny Emerman, KNBR.com TB Roberts Thomson Marmol
Katie Woo, The Athletic TEX Marmol Showalter Snitker
Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch TEX Showalter Marmol Thomson
Gabe Lacques, USA Today TOR Roberts Snitker Showalter
Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press TOR Thomson Showalter Marmol

