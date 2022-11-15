NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd George Henry, Associated Press BAL Snitke Showalter Marmol JJ Cooper, Baseball America BAL Robers…

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd George Henry, Associated Press BAL Snitke Showalter Marmol JJ Cooper, Baseball America BAL Robers Thomson Snitker Jack Magruder,At Large BOS Showalt Snitker Marmol Barry M Bloom, Sportico BOS Roberts Snitker Showalter Tony Andracki, Marquee Sports Network CHI Snitker Showalter Roberts Paul Sullian, Chicago Tribune CHI Snitker Thomson Showalter Mitch Stacy, Associated Press CLE Roberts Thomson Snitker Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News/HalMcCoy.com CLE Showalter Marmol Roberts Nick Groke, The Athletic DET Showalter Roberts Snitker Danielle Allentuck, Denver Gazette DET Marmol Thomson Showalter Eric Stephen, SB Nation HOU Roberts Snitker Showalter Joe Reedy, Associated Press HOU Roberts Marmol Showalter Enrique Rojas, ESPN Deportes KC Marmol Showalter Roberts Andre Fernandez, The Miami Herald KC Snitker Marmol Roberts Steve Megargee, The Associated Press LA Marmol Showalter Thomson Robert Murray, FanSided LA Marmol Showalter Thomson Tim Britton, The Athletic MIN Showalter Thomson Snitker Andrew Tredinnick, Bergen Record MIN Showalter Roberts Thomson Alex Coffey, Philadelphia Inquirer NY Thomson Showalter Roberts Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City NY Snitker Showalter Marmol Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic OAK Showalter Roberts Marmol Will Graves, Associated Press OAK Showalter Thomson Marmol Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SEA Roberts Snitker Showalter Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SEA Snitker Roberts Melvin Chris Haft, San Francisco Examiner TB Snitker Showalter Thomson Danny Emerman, KNBR.com TB Roberts Thomson Marmol Katie Woo, The Athletic TEX Marmol Showalter Snitker Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch TEX Showalter Marmol Thomson Gabe Lacques, USA Today TOR Roberts Snitker Showalter Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press TOR Thomson Showalter Marmol

