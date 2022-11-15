NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|George Henry, Associated Press
|BAL
|Snitke
|Showalter
|Marmol
|JJ Cooper, Baseball America
|BAL
|Robers
|Thomson
|Snitker
|Jack Magruder,At Large
|BOS
|Showalt
|Snitker
|Marmol
|Barry M Bloom, Sportico
|BOS
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Showalter
|Tony Andracki, Marquee Sports Network
|CHI
|Snitker
|Showalter
|Roberts
|Paul Sullian, Chicago Tribune
|CHI
|Snitker
|Thomson
|Showalter
|Mitch Stacy, Associated Press
|CLE
|Roberts
|Thomson
|Snitker
|Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News/HalMcCoy.com
|CLE
|Showalter
|Marmol
|Roberts
|Nick Groke, The Athletic
|DET
|Showalter
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Danielle Allentuck, Denver Gazette
|DET
|Marmol
|Thomson
|Showalter
|Eric Stephen, SB Nation
|HOU
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Showalter
|Joe Reedy, Associated Press
|HOU
|Roberts
|Marmol
|Showalter
|Enrique Rojas, ESPN Deportes
|KC
|Marmol
|Showalter
|Roberts
|Andre Fernandez, The Miami Herald
|KC
|Snitker
|Marmol
|Roberts
|Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
|LA
|Marmol
|Showalter
|Thomson
|Robert Murray, FanSided
|LA
|Marmol
|Showalter
|Thomson
|Tim Britton, The Athletic
|MIN
|Showalter
|Thomson
|Snitker
|Andrew Tredinnick, Bergen Record
|MIN
|Showalter
|Roberts
|Thomson
|Alex Coffey, Philadelphia Inquirer
|NY
|Thomson
|Showalter
|Roberts
|Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City
|NY
|Snitker
|Showalter
|Marmol
|Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic
|OAK
|Showalter
|Roberts
|Marmol
|Will Graves, Associated Press
|OAK
|Showalter
|Thomson
|Marmol
|Bernie Wilson, Associated Press
|SEA
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Showalter
|Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SEA
|Snitker
|Roberts
|Melvin
|Chris Haft, San Francisco Examiner
|TB
|Snitker
|Showalter
|Thomson
|Danny Emerman, KNBR.com
|TB
|Roberts
|Thomson
|Marmol
|Katie Woo, The Athletic
|TEX
|Marmol
|Showalter
|Snitker
|Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|TEX
|Showalter
|Marmol
|Thomson
|Gabe Lacques, USA Today
|TOR
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Showalter
|Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
|TOR
|Thomson
|Showalter
|Marmol
