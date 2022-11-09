Footgolf set to take over Haines Point for a good cause

Footgolf has foursomes, tee times, bunkers and holes, but it's golf with a kick. And on Saturday, Nov. 12, it will take over East Potomac Golf Links at Hains Point in the District.

Footgolf has foursomes, tee times, bunkers and holes, but it’s golf with a kick. And on Saturday, Nov. 12, it will take over East Potomac Golf Links at Hains Point in the District.

The Give MS the Boot footgolf tournament, hosted by WTOP’s Dave Johnson, will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Footgolf uses a soccer ball, and a hole big enough to accommodate one. Unlike regular golf, if a shot goes astray, it’s still easy to find the ball. But like regular golf, there are hazards — and the difference often comes down to putting.

“Yes, it helps to start with a big kick, but it is all about the short game,” said Alex Bearman of District Sports, an organization that works to connect the city through soccer. “So, touch is important, and that means using the side of the foot versus the instep, and then guiding it to the hole.”

Footgolf got its start in the Netherlands in 2009 and by 2012, the first FootGolf World Cup was established. According to the American FootGolf League, about 10,000 players book tee times every month, and there are courses in 31 states.

“It is really kind of a unique experience and a great time out with friends,” Bearman said. “As a long time soccer player who has gotten a little bit older and not as quick on the field, it is still nice to enjoy part of the game with friends on the course.”

Multiple sclerosis affects the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system that controls everything we do. A recent study suggests the average cost of MS treatment in the U.S. is now around $88,487 per year.

The tournament is organized by District Sports and the Federal Triangles SC.