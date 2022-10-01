Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 88 69 .561 +2 y-Seattle 86 70 .551 +½ y-Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 88 69 .561 +2 y-Seattle 86 70 .551 +½ y-Tampa Bay 86 71 .548 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-New York 98 59 .624 +13½ San Diego 86 71 .548 +1½ Philadelphia 84 72 .538 _ Milwaukee 84 73 .535 ½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.