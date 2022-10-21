Point leads Lightning past Panthers, 3-2 in overtime

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night.

The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning.

Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 36 saves.

Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime to lift Chicago in its home opener.

Andreas Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for the Blackhawks in their first game in six days. Petr Mrazek made 15 stops before departing with an unspecified injury, and Alex Stalock had 10 saves in the third period and overtime.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which dropped its second straight game in overtime. Dylan Larkin and Pius Suter also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.

KRAKEN 3, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lift Seattle.

Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.

Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado, which has dropped two straight. Pavel Francouz had 35 saves.

