MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Augsburg to miss out…

Augsburg to miss out on European football after loss to Stuttgart

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg will miss out on European football next season after losing at home to Stuttgart 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

A win would have kept Augsburg hopes alive with one game remaining but it never looked like beating a team that has already qualified for next season’s expanded Champions League.

Augsburg was in ninth place, one point behind Hoffenheim, which is at Darmstadt on Sunday.

Stuttgart went to second, a point above Bayern Munich, which faces Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen has already been crowned champion.

The only goal came from Serhou Guirassy a minute into the second half. His composed finish was the Guinean striker’s 26th goal of the season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up