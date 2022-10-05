Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing…

MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games.

Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.

Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior scored a goal each in the first half as the defending champions cruised to a third straight victory in the European competition. The result at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium gave Madrid a five-point lead over Shakhtar, which started the match with 11 Ukrainian players.

In the other group match, Leipzig defeated winless Celtic 3-1 at home to stay in third place, one point behind Shakhtar.

It was Madrid’s seventh straight group-stage win in the Champions League. It outscored its opponents 19-2 during that run.

Madrid’s 1-1 home draw against Osasuna on Sunday was its first setback of the season after nine straight victories in all competitions.

The hosts dominated from the start Wednesday and finished with a total of 35 attempts, with 13 of them on target.

“The ball didn’t want to go in. It was a match to win 7-1, but sometimes it’s like that,” Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said. “It’s hard to believe it was only 2-1, but in the end we got the three points that we wanted.”

Rodrygo opened the scoring with a low shot from just outside the area in the 13th minute. The Brazilian then set up Vinícius’ 28th-minute goal with a nice pass into the middle of the area.

Madrid kept missing chance after chance until Shakhtar pulled one closer in virtually its first significant chance of the match in the 39th — a volley from near the penalty spot by Oleksandr Zubkov.

The visitors threatened after the goal and nearly equalized in a one-on-one situation wasted by Mykhailo Mudryk early in the second half.

Madrid regained control in the second half but kept squandering its chances while Shakhtar looked dangerous in counterattacks.

Karim Benzema, who returned to action at the weekend after an injury, missed a series of chances throughout the match.

This is the third straight season Madrid and Shakhtar have met in the group stage of the Champions League, with the Ukrainian side upsetting the Spanish powerhouse at home and away in 2020-21.

Madrid was without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois because of an injury. Luka Modric, who was coming off a minor muscle strain, started on the bench, as did Eden Hazard.

Madrid had opened with a 3-0 win at Celtic and a 2-0 victory against Leipzig. Shakhtar had won 4-1 at Leipzig and drawn 1-1 with Celtic at home.

There was a moment of silence before the match in honor of the victims of the stadium tragedy in Indonesia.

