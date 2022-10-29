FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|4
|0
|134
|92
|7
|1
|269
|139
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|88
|72
|6
|1
|258
|154
|Houston
|3
|1
|137
|106
|5
|3
|268
|249
|UCF
|2
|1
|124
|66
|5
|2
|261
|120
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|158
|133
|6
|3
|293
|209
|Memphis
|2
|3
|166
|134
|4
|4
|277
|249
|Navy
|2
|3
|143
|156
|2
|5
|160
|183
|SMU
|1
|2
|86
|104
|3
|4
|240
|206
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|69
|100
|3
|4
|225
|227
|Temple
|0
|3
|32
|121
|2
|5
|104
|181
|South Florida
|0
|4
|110
|163
|1
|7
|204
|305
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at Tulsa, Noon
UCF at Memphis, TBA
Navy at Cincinnati, TBA
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina 27, BYU 24
Saturday, Oct. 29
Houston 42, South Florida 27
SMU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|0
|297
|159
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|98
|63
|6
|2
|261
|147
|Wake Forest
|2
|1
|119
|87
|6
|1
|290
|168
|NC State
|2
|2
|70
|92
|6
|2
|214
|139
|Florida St.
|3
|3
|186
|145
|5
|3
|257
|175
|Louisville
|2
|3
|129
|127
|4
|3
|190
|144
|Boston College
|1
|4
|76
|178
|2
|6
|138
|230
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|3
|0
|106
|69
|6
|1
|292
|227
|Duke
|2
|2
|138
|99
|5
|3
|275
|177
|Miami
|2
|2
|79
|98
|4
|4
|219
|180
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|84
|139
|3
|5
|129
|225
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|76
|79
|4
|3
|220
|181
|Virginia
|1
|4
|82
|117
|3
|5
|135
|172
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|101
|138
|2
|6
|155
|198
___
Friday’s Games
Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Virginia, Noon
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21
Saturday, Oct. 29
Florida St. 41, Georgia Tech 16
Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24
Uconn 13, Boston College 3
Miami 14, Virginia 12
Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|82
|59
|6
|2
|276
|202
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|100
|44
|3
|4
|224
|233
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|5
|2
|262
|127
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|76
|84
|5
|3
|289
|276
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|4
|4
|206
|282
|North Alabama
|0
|3
|118
|143
|1
|6
|223
|261
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20
E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23
Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|5
|0
|215
|154
|8
|0
|354
|218
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|158
|133
|6
|1
|313
|201
|Kansas St.
|3
|1
|116
|109
|5
|2
|200
|138
|Texas
|3
|2
|179
|119
|5
|3
|291
|169
|Baylor
|2
|2
|131
|126
|4
|3
|262
|169
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|144
|122
|4
|3
|254
|189
|Kansas
|2
|3
|165
|178
|5
|3
|304
|245
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|137
|200
|5
|3
|264
|230
|West Virginia
|1
|4
|146
|222
|3
|5
|275
|277
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|78
|106
|3
|5
|173
|133
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Kansas St., TBA
Texas Tech at TCU, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, TBA
Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA
West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
TCU 41, West Virginia 31
Oklahoma 27, Iowa St. 13
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|187
|80
|7
|0
|321
|144
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|196
|117
|7
|1
|327
|215
|Idaho
|4
|0
|168
|89
|5
|2
|249
|162
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|142
|83
|6
|1
|262
|109
|Montana
|2
|2
|128
|97
|5
|2
|248
|118
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|150
|95
|3
|4
|228
|166
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|119
|157
|3
|5
|156
|227
|E. Washington
|1
|3
|101
|145
|2
|5
|168
|296
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|79
|178
|2
|5
|150
|257
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|101
|219
|2
|6
|166
|312
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|90
|155
|1
|7
|134
|276
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|91
|137
|1
|6
|147
|237
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|107
|65
|5
|3
|229
|219
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|124
|54
|4
|5
|272
|230
|Campbell
|2
|1
|113
|83
|4
|4
|235
|219
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|66
|85
|1
|7
|163
|286
|Bryant
|0
|3
|76
|96
|2
|6
|259
|252
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|24
|127
|0
|7
|70
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon
Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon
Campbell at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
NC A&T 45, Campbell 38
Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20
Gardner-Webb 48, Bryant 40
Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|133
|68
|7
|0
|299
|85
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|248
|92
|8
|0
|391
|135
|Maryland
|3
|2
|152
|135
|6
|2
|273
|193
|Penn St.
|3
|2
|145
|140
|6
|2
|265
|176
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|74
|138
|3
|4
|189
|190
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|57
|138
|4
|4
|161
|180
|Indiana
|1
|4
|104
|148
|3
|5
|196
|245
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|3
|1
|89
|53
|6
|1
|182
|62
|Purdue
|3
|2
|149
|146
|5
|3
|262
|204
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|114
|108
|3
|4
|208
|219
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|106
|98
|5
|3
|255
|115
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|136
|151
|4
|4
|254
|175
|Iowa
|1
|3
|57
|100
|3
|4
|98
|113
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|69
|118
|1
|6
|130
|197
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon
Penn St. at Indiana, TBA
Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA
Iowa at Purdue, TBA
Maryland at Wisconsin, TBA
Michigan St. at Illinois, TBA
Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio St. 44, Penn St. 31
Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|5
|0
|160
|94
|6
|2
|208
|183
|William & Mary
|4
|1
|160
|120
|7
|1
|272
|172
|Richmond
|4
|1
|170
|78
|6
|2
|248
|139
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|6
|1
|209
|84
|Elon
|3
|2
|124
|125
|5
|3
|211
|191
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|151
|143
|5
|3
|248
|219
|Villanova
|3
|2
|152
|128
|5
|3
|245
|215
|Maine
|2
|3
|137
|156
|2
|6
|172
|256
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|4
|230
|242
|4
|5
|359
|307
|Hampton
|1
|4
|85
|168
|4
|4
|175
|213
|Towson
|1
|4
|110
|180
|3
|5
|160
|279
|Albany (NY)
|1
|4
|179
|149
|2
|6
|279
|292
|Stony Brook
|1
|5
|87
|223
|1
|7
|104
|288
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Towson, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Elon, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Villanova 24, Hampton 10
Albany (NY) 59, Stony Brook 14
Richmond 31, Maine 21
William & Mary 31, Rhode Island 30
Towson 52, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Delaware at Elon, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|137
|95
|6
|2
|285
|235
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|156
|65
|5
|3
|300
|176
|North Texas
|3
|1
|150
|99
|4
|4
|280
|276
|UAB
|2
|2
|116
|82
|4
|3
|224
|124
|FIU
|2
|2
|86
|152
|4
|4
|169
|270
|Rice
|2
|2
|107
|138
|4
|4
|233
|269
|UTEP
|2
|2
|109
|128
|4
|4
|179
|223
|FAU
|2
|2
|109
|96
|3
|5
|229
|214
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|143
|162
|2
|6
|253
|317
|Charlotte
|1
|4
|139
|175
|2
|7
|246
|369
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|61
|121
|3
|4
|196
|221
___
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at Rice, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
FIU 42, Louisiana Tech 34
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charlotte 56, Rice 23
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|4
|0
|131
|44
|7
|0
|222
|77
|Penn
|3
|1
|108
|78
|6
|1
|204
|120
|Harvard
|3
|1
|108
|106
|5
|2
|198
|182
|Yale
|3
|1
|116
|71
|5
|2
|193
|144
|Cornell
|1
|3
|75
|129
|4
|3
|156
|197
|Brown
|1
|3
|102
|125
|3
|4
|183
|221
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|78
|99
|2
|5
|144
|164
|Columbia
|0
|4
|60
|126
|3
|4
|168
|142
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Yale 41, Columbia 16
Saturday, Oct. 29
Brown 34, Penn 31
Princeton 35, Cornell 9
Harvard 28, Dartmouth 13
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|146
|85
|5
|3
|247
|198
|Ohio
|3
|1
|136
|96
|5
|3
|256
|275
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|89
|97
|4
|4
|211
|277
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|119
|130
|3
|5
|227
|257
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|97
|90
|4
|5
|175
|193
|Akron
|0
|5
|119
|174
|1
|8
|167
|333
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|1
|196
|138
|6
|3
|323
|242
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|107
|111
|4
|4
|196
|225
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|90
|118
|3
|5
|166
|228
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|130
|155
|5
|4
|243
|272
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|79
|110
|2
|6
|202
|239
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|126
|130
|2
|6
|246
|264
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Toledo 27, E. Michigan 24
Miami (Ohio) 27, Akron 9
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|2
|0
|84
|38
|3
|5
|227
|209
|NC Central
|2
|1
|111
|67
|6
|2
|302
|169
|SC State
|1
|1
|40
|65
|3
|5
|170
|241
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|66
|70
|4
|4
|171
|159
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|82
|97
|3
|5
|185
|242
|Norfolk St.
|1
|2
|52
|98
|1
|7
|109
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon
Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Morgan St. 41, SC State 14
NC Central 28, Delaware St. 21
Howard 49, Norfolk St. 21
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|162
|83
|7
|1
|234
|129
|S. Illinois
|4
|1
|145
|86
|5
|3
|236
|208
|Illinois St.
|3
|1
|76
|71
|5
|2
|139
|137
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|113
|80
|5
|2
|240
|128
|Youngstown St.
|3
|2
|165
|155
|5
|3
|245
|216
|North Dakota
|3
|2
|164
|171
|4
|3
|208
|233
|N. Iowa
|3
|2
|161
|103
|4
|4
|240
|202
|South Dakota
|1
|4
|81
|143
|2
|6
|126
|222
|Missouri St.
|0
|4
|86
|155
|2
|5
|175
|237
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|103
|126
|1
|6
|134
|245
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|61
|144
|0
|7
|106
|265
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Youngstown St. 45, South Dakota 24
W. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|83
|40
|4
|2
|154
|87
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|52
|56
|4
|3
|134
|150
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|78
|59
|3
|4
|176
|165
|UNLV
|2
|2
|79
|126
|4
|4
|224
|238
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|58
|49
|2
|6
|145
|276
|Nevada
|0
|4
|57
|119
|2
|6
|159
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|125
|61
|5
|2
|182
|129
|Wyoming
|3
|1
|88
|75
|5
|3
|191
|198
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|47
|44
|2
|5
|90
|208
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|89
|102
|3
|5
|153
|250
|Air Force
|2
|3
|145
|97
|5
|3
|247
|134
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|57
|130
|2
|6
|134
|199
___
Saturday’s Games
Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
BYU at Boise St., TBA
New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|5
|0
|154
|96
|7
|2
|263
|185
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|0
|184
|54
|6
|2
|273
|141
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|93
|112
|4
|4
|171
|187
|Stonehill
|1
|3
|74
|94
|3
|3
|183
|124
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|119
|108
|2
|6
|188
|224
|CCSU
|1
|3
|63
|90
|1
|7
|118
|260
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|3
|106
|166
|1
|7
|166
|335
|Wagner
|1
|3
|68
|141
|1
|7
|113
|342
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
LIU Brooklyn 50, Duquesne 48
CCSU 34, Wagner 7
St. Francis (Pa.) 44, Sacred Heart 14
Merrimack 17, Stonehill 10
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|6
|2
|278
|208
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|3
|249
|225
|Tennessee St.
|2
|0
|67
|31
|3
|4
|173
|177
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|124
|157
|6
|2
|298
|252
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|86
|95
|2
|5
|175
|229
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|62
|109
|1
|6
|156
|256
|Murray St.
|0
|3
|55
|113
|0
|8
|99
|341
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, William Jewell 23
E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|4
|0
|183
|120
|6
|1
|297
|203
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|172
|124
|6
|1
|283
|155
|Utah
|4
|1
|172
|130
|6
|2
|306
|173
|UCLA
|3
|1
|157
|126
|6
|1
|279
|181
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|124
|105
|6
|2
|261
|182
|Washington
|3
|2
|187
|167
|6
|2
|323
|221
|Arizona
|1
|3
|135
|167
|3
|4
|221
|254
|California
|1
|3
|92
|107
|3
|4
|163
|158
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|97
|129
|2
|5
|175
|196
|Colorado
|1
|3
|66
|143
|1
|6
|96
|271
|Washington St.
|1
|4
|110
|128
|4
|4
|189
|166
|Stanford
|1
|4
|119
|168
|3
|4
|176
|192
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Utah, TBA
Oregon at Colorado, TBA
UCLA at Arizona St., TBA
Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Utah 21, Washington St. 17
Saturday, Oct. 29
Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|4
|0
|169
|83
|8
|0
|305
|166
|Fordham
|2
|1
|151
|119
|6
|2
|396
|317
|Colgate
|2
|1
|57
|66
|3
|5
|150
|226
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|65
|68
|2
|6
|94
|167
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|66
|78
|1
|7
|128
|236
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|111
|134
|2
|6
|194
|292
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|40
|111
|1
|7
|76
|219
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Georgetown 30, Lafayette 20
Colgate 13, Bucknell 7
Holy Cross 53, Fordham 52
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|0
|186
|113
|7
|1
|274
|169
|Butler
|4
|1
|144
|86
|6
|2
|237
|167
|Davidson
|4
|1
|179
|91
|6
|2
|289
|149
|Dayton
|4
|1
|105
|96
|6
|2
|189
|168
|Valparaiso
|3
|2
|158
|134
|4
|4
|212
|214
|San Diego
|2
|2
|113
|90
|3
|4
|211
|161
|Marist
|3
|3
|153
|156
|3
|5
|168
|237
|Stetson
|1
|3
|106
|118
|3
|4
|189
|185
|Morehead St.
|1
|4
|121
|172
|2
|6
|196
|312
|Drake
|1
|5
|101
|170
|1
|8
|143
|285
|Presbyterian
|0
|6
|82
|222
|1
|8
|124
|375
___
Saturday’s Games
Marist at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Butler 56, Morehead St. 20
Marist 37, Presbyterian 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, San Diego 42
Drake 24, Stetson 17
Dayton 31, Valparaiso 24
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|171
|39
|7
|0
|292
|64
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|130
|95
|7
|0
|351
|162
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|86
|79
|5
|2
|185
|115
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|91
|130
|5
|2
|232
|174
|Florida
|1
|3
|108
|126
|4
|3
|220
|197
|Missouri
|1
|3
|70
|81
|3
|4
|168
|162
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|45
|179
|3
|5
|213
|293
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|207
|107
|7
|1
|345
|133
|LSU
|4
|1
|155
|128
|6
|2
|281
|169
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|142
|126
|7
|1
|306
|166
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|149
|169
|5
|3
|270
|255
|Mississippi St.
|2
|3
|121
|129
|5
|3
|254
|183
|Texas A&M
|1
|3
|91
|117
|3
|4
|153
|143
|Auburn
|1
|4
|105
|166
|3
|5
|183
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Texas A&M, Noon
Kentucky at Missouri, Noon
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Arkansas 41, Auburn 27
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|5
|0
|190
|101
|7
|1
|250
|179
|Furman
|5
|1
|187
|121
|7
|2
|275
|175
|Mercer
|5
|1
|239
|101
|7
|2
|363
|170
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|157
|74
|6
|2
|236
|139
|Wofford
|2
|3
|100
|158
|2
|6
|129
|235
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|83
|145
|2
|6
|93
|223
|W. Carolina
|1
|4
|117
|182
|3
|5
|263
|276
|ETSU
|1
|6
|210
|250
|3
|6
|299
|260
|VMI
|0
|5
|68
|219
|1
|7
|124
|305
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Mercer 55, VMI 14
Wofford 48, ETSU 41
Samford 38, The Citadel 3
Furman 24, Chattanooga 20
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|0
|102
|46
|5
|2
|259
|109
|Northwestern St.
|3
|0
|108
|70
|3
|5
|182
|314
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|7
|1
|408
|176
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|92
|88
|2
|6
|157
|314
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|4
|3
|234
|166
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|67
|121
|2
|5
|133
|210
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|70
|128
|1
|6
|148
|267
|Lamar
|0
|3
|78
|128
|0
|7
|143
|276
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|182
|30
|7
|0
|286
|71
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|95
|107
|5
|2
|162
|190
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|131
|127
|3
|4
|151
|252
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|67
|73
|4
|3
|118
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|2
|116
|137
|2
|5
|155
|281
|MVSU
|0
|5
|65
|182
|0
|8
|95
|280
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|125
|57
|5
|2
|279
|129
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|4
|3
|193
|170
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|118
|100
|3
|4
|169
|211
|Alcorn St.
|2
|2
|112
|83
|3
|4
|169
|185
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|72
|155
|2
|5
|203
|263
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|80
|127
|1
|6
|154
|272
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Southern U. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|124
|124
|6
|1
|231
|205
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|101
|75
|3
|4
|180
|185
|James Madison
|3
|2
|164
|132
|5
|2
|271
|146
|Georgia Southern
|2
|2
|136
|136
|5
|3
|295
|243
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|126
|113
|4
|3
|253
|190
|Marshall
|1
|2
|46
|51
|4
|3
|186
|116
|Georgia St.
|1
|2
|82
|116
|2
|5
|196
|242
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|4
|1
|98
|69
|6
|2
|180
|141
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|89
|84
|5
|3
|214
|177
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|67
|61
|5
|2
|222
|138
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|119
|111
|4
|4
|213
|172
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|101
|3
|5
|173
|193
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|104
|131
|2
|6
|180
|301
|Arkansas St.
|1
|4
|128
|157
|2
|6
|230
|249
___
Thursday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Southern Miss. 39, Louisiana-Lafayette 24
Saturday, Oct. 29
Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|47
|28
|5
|2
|185
|137
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|35
|29
|4
|2
|90
|104
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|98
|79
|5
|3
|302
|238
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|66
|81
|5
|2
|220
|197
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|3
|5
|223
|252
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|40
|75
|1
|6
|157
|226
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|1
|249
|172
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|227
|177
|BYU
|4
|5
|265
|280
|Uconn
|4
|5
|158
|236
|Army
|3
|4
|229
|206
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|105
|203
|Umass
|1
|6
|84
|224
___
Friday’s Games
Umass at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
BYU at Boise St., TBA
Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina 27, BYU 24
Saturday, Oct. 29
Uconn 13, Boston College 3
Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24
New Mexico St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
