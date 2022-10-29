FBC Glance

MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 4 0 134 92 7 1 269 139
Cincinnati 3 0 88 72 6 1 258 154
Houston 3 1 137 106 5 3 268 249
UCF 2 1 124 66 5 2 261 120
East Carolina 3 2 158 133 6 3 293 209
Memphis 2 3 166 134 4 4 277 249
Navy 2 3 143 156 2 5 160 183
SMU 1 2 86 104 3 4 240 206
Tulsa 1 2 69 100 3 4 225 227
Temple 0 3 32 121 2 5 104 181
South Florida 0 4 110 163 1 7 204 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Tulsa, Noon

UCF at Memphis, TBA

Navy at Cincinnati, TBA

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina 27, BYU 24

Saturday, Oct. 29

Houston 42, South Florida 27

SMU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159
Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 2 261 147
Wake Forest 2 1 119 87 6 1 290 168
NC State 2 2 70 92 6 2 214 139
Florida St. 3 3 186 145 5 3 257 175
Louisville 2 3 129 127 4 3 190 144
Boston College 1 4 76 178 2 6 138 230

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 3 0 106 69 6 1 292 227
Duke 2 2 138 99 5 3 275 177
Miami 2 2 79 98 4 4 219 180
Georgia Tech 2 3 84 139 3 5 129 225
Pittsburgh 1 2 76 79 4 3 220 181
Virginia 1 4 82 117 3 5 135 172
Virginia Tech 1 4 101 138 2 6 155 198

___

Friday’s Games

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21

Saturday, Oct. 29

Florida St. 41, Georgia Tech 16

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

Uconn 13, Boston College 3

Miami 14, Virginia 12

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 2 0 82 59 6 2 276 202
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 100 44 3 4 224 233
Austin Peay 1 1 51 69 5 2 262 127
E. Kentucky 1 1 76 84 5 3 289 276
Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 4 4 206 282
North Alabama 0 3 118 143 1 6 223 261

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20

E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23

Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 5 0 215 154 8 0 354 218
Oklahoma St. 3 1 158 133 6 1 313 201
Kansas St. 3 1 116 109 5 2 200 138
Texas 3 2 179 119 5 3 291 169
Baylor 2 2 131 126 4 3 262 169
Texas Tech 2 2 144 122 4 3 254 189
Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245
Oklahoma 2 3 137 200 5 3 264 230
West Virginia 1 4 146 222 3 5 275 277
Iowa St. 0 5 78 106 3 5 173 133

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Kansas St., TBA

Texas Tech at TCU, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, TBA

Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA

West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

TCU 41, West Virginia 31

Oklahoma 27, Iowa St. 13

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 4 0 187 80 7 0 321 144
Montana St. 5 0 196 117 7 1 327 215
Idaho 4 0 168 89 5 2 249 162
Weber St. 3 1 142 83 6 1 262 109
Montana 2 2 128 97 5 2 248 118
UC Davis 2 2 150 95 3 4 228 166
N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227
E. Washington 1 3 101 145 2 5 168 296
Portland St. 1 3 79 178 2 5 150 257
N. Colorado 1 4 101 219 2 6 166 312
Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276
Cal Poly 0 4 91 137 1 6 147 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 3 0 107 65 5 3 229 219
Gardner-Webb 3 0 124 54 4 5 272 230
Campbell 2 1 113 83 4 4 235 219
Charleston Southern 1 2 66 85 1 7 163 286
Bryant 0 3 76 96 2 6 259 252
Robert Morris 0 3 24 127 0 7 70 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon

Campbell at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

NC A&T 45, Campbell 38

Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20

Gardner-Webb 48, Bryant 40

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 4 0 133 68 7 0 299 85
Ohio St. 5 0 248 92 8 0 391 135
Maryland 3 2 152 135 6 2 273 193
Penn St. 3 2 145 140 6 2 265 176
Michigan St. 1 3 74 138 3 4 189 190
Rutgers 1 4 57 138 4 4 161 180
Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 3 1 89 53 6 1 182 62
Purdue 3 2 149 146 5 3 262 204
Nebraska 2 2 114 108 3 4 208 219
Minnesota 2 3 106 98 5 3 255 115
Wisconsin 2 3 136 151 4 4 254 175
Iowa 1 3 57 100 3 4 98 113
Northwestern 1 3 69 118 1 6 130 197

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Penn St. at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA

Iowa at Purdue, TBA

Maryland at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan St. at Illinois, TBA

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio St. 44, Penn St. 31

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183
William & Mary 4 1 160 120 7 1 272 172
Richmond 4 1 170 78 6 2 248 139
Delaware 3 1 122 61 6 1 209 84
Elon 3 2 124 125 5 3 211 191
Rhode Island 3 2 151 143 5 3 248 219
Villanova 3 2 152 128 5 3 245 215
Maine 2 3 137 156 2 6 172 256
Monmouth (NJ) 2 4 230 242 4 5 359 307
Hampton 1 4 85 168 4 4 175 213
Towson 1 4 110 180 3 5 160 279
Albany (NY) 1 4 179 149 2 6 279 292
Stony Brook 1 5 87 223 1 7 104 288

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Towson, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Elon, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Villanova 24, Hampton 10

Albany (NY) 59, Stony Brook 14

Richmond 31, Maine 21

William & Mary 31, Rhode Island 30

Towson 52, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Delaware at Elon, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 4 0 137 95 6 2 285 235
W. Kentucky 3 1 156 65 5 3 300 176
North Texas 3 1 150 99 4 4 280 276
UAB 2 2 116 82 4 3 224 124
FIU 2 2 86 152 4 4 169 270
Rice 2 2 107 138 4 4 233 269
UTEP 2 2 109 128 4 4 179 223
FAU 2 2 109 96 3 5 229 214
Louisiana Tech 1 3 143 162 2 6 253 317
Charlotte 1 4 139 175 2 7 246 369
Middle Tennessee 0 3 61 121 3 4 196 221

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

FIU 42, Louisiana Tech 34

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte 56, Rice 23

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Princeton 4 0 131 44 7 0 222 77
Penn 3 1 108 78 6 1 204 120
Harvard 3 1 108 106 5 2 198 182
Yale 3 1 116 71 5 2 193 144
Cornell 1 3 75 129 4 3 156 197
Brown 1 3 102 125 3 4 183 221
Dartmouth 1 3 78 99 2 5 144 164
Columbia 0 4 60 126 3 4 168 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Yale 41, Columbia 16

Saturday, Oct. 29

Brown 34, Penn 31

Princeton 35, Cornell 9

Harvard 28, Dartmouth 13

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 146 85 5 3 247 198
Ohio 3 1 136 96 5 3 256 275
Bowling Green 3 1 89 97 4 4 211 277
Kent St. 2 2 119 130 3 5 227 257
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 97 90 4 5 175 193
Akron 0 5 119 174 1 8 167 333

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 1 196 138 6 3 323 242
Ball St. 2 2 107 111 4 4 196 225
W. Michigan 2 2 90 118 3 5 166 228
E. Michigan 2 3 130 155 5 4 243 272
Cent. Michigan 1 3 79 110 2 6 202 239
N. Illinois 1 3 126 130 2 6 246 264

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Toledo 27, E. Michigan 24

Miami (Ohio) 27, Akron 9

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Howard 2 0 84 38 3 5 227 209
NC Central 2 1 111 67 6 2 302 169
SC State 1 1 40 65 3 5 170 241
Delaware St. 1 2 66 70 4 4 171 159
Morgan St. 1 2 82 97 3 5 185 242
Norfolk St. 1 2 52 98 1 7 109 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Morgan St. 41, SC State 14

NC Central 28, Delaware St. 21

Howard 49, Norfolk St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 5 0 162 83 7 1 234 129
S. Illinois 4 1 145 86 5 3 236 208
Illinois St. 3 1 76 71 5 2 139 137
N. Dakota St. 3 1 113 80 5 2 240 128
Youngstown St. 3 2 165 155 5 3 245 216
North Dakota 3 2 164 171 4 3 208 233
N. Iowa 3 2 161 103 4 4 240 202
South Dakota 1 4 81 143 2 6 126 222
Missouri St. 0 4 86 155 2 5 175 237
Indiana St. 0 4 103 126 1 6 134 245
W. Illinois 0 4 61 144 0 7 106 265

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Youngstown St. 45, South Dakota 24

W. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 2 1 83 40 4 2 154 87
San Diego St. 2 1 52 56 4 3 134 150
Fresno St. 2 1 78 59 3 4 176 165
UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 4 224 238
Hawaii 1 2 58 49 2 6 145 276
Nevada 0 4 57 119 2 6 159 227

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 125 61 5 2 182 129
Wyoming 3 1 88 75 5 3 191 198
Colorado St. 2 1 47 44 2 5 90 208
Utah St. 2 2 89 102 3 5 153 250
Air Force 2 3 145 97 5 3 247 134
New Mexico 0 4 57 130 2 6 134 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

BYU at Boise St., TBA

New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 5 0 154 96 7 2 263 185
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 0 184 54 6 2 273 141
Sacred Heart 2 2 93 112 4 4 171 187
Stonehill 1 3 74 94 3 3 183 124
Duquesne 1 3 119 108 2 6 188 224
CCSU 1 3 63 90 1 7 118 260
LIU Brooklyn 1 3 106 166 1 7 166 335
Wagner 1 3 68 141 1 7 113 342

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

LIU Brooklyn 50, Duquesne 48

CCSU 34, Wagner 7

St. Francis (Pa.) 44, Sacred Heart 14

Merrimack 17, Stonehill 10

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 2 278 208
UT Martin 3 0 146 70 4 3 249 225
Tennessee St. 2 0 67 31 3 4 173 177
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 124 157 6 2 298 252
E. Illinois 1 2 86 95 2 5 175 229
Tennessee Tech 0 3 62 109 1 6 156 256
Murray St. 0 3 55 113 0 8 99 341

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, William Jewell 23

E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 4 0 183 120 6 1 297 203
Southern Cal 4 1 172 124 6 1 283 155
Utah 4 1 172 130 6 2 306 173
UCLA 3 1 157 126 6 1 279 181
Oregon St. 3 2 124 105 6 2 261 182
Washington 3 2 187 167 6 2 323 221
Arizona 1 3 135 167 3 4 221 254
California 1 3 92 107 3 4 163 158
Arizona St. 1 3 97 129 2 5 175 196
Colorado 1 3 66 143 1 6 96 271
Washington St. 1 4 110 128 4 4 189 166
Stanford 1 4 119 168 3 4 176 192

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Utah, TBA

Oregon at Colorado, TBA

UCLA at Arizona St., TBA

Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Utah 21, Washington St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 4 0 169 83 8 0 305 166
Fordham 2 1 151 119 6 2 396 317
Colgate 2 1 57 66 3 5 150 226
Lafayette 1 2 65 68 2 6 94 167
Lehigh 1 2 66 78 1 7 128 236
Georgetown 1 3 111 134 2 6 194 292
Bucknell 1 3 40 111 1 7 76 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgetown 30, Lafayette 20

Colgate 13, Bucknell 7

Holy Cross 53, Fordham 52

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 0 186 113 7 1 274 169
Butler 4 1 144 86 6 2 237 167
Davidson 4 1 179 91 6 2 289 149
Dayton 4 1 105 96 6 2 189 168
Valparaiso 3 2 158 134 4 4 212 214
San Diego 2 2 113 90 3 4 211 161
Marist 3 3 153 156 3 5 168 237
Stetson 1 3 106 118 3 4 189 185
Morehead St. 1 4 121 172 2 6 196 312
Drake 1 5 101 170 1 8 143 285
Presbyterian 0 6 82 222 1 8 124 375

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Butler 56, Morehead St. 20

Marist 37, Presbyterian 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, San Diego 42

Drake 24, Stetson 17

Dayton 31, Valparaiso 24

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 171 39 7 0 292 64
Tennessee 3 0 130 95 7 0 351 162
Kentucky 2 2 86 79 5 2 185 115
South Carolina 2 2 91 130 5 2 232 174
Florida 1 3 108 126 4 3 220 197
Missouri 1 3 70 81 3 4 168 162
Vanderbilt 0 4 45 179 3 5 213 293

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 4 1 207 107 7 1 345 133
LSU 4 1 155 128 6 2 281 169
Mississippi 3 1 142 126 7 1 306 166
Arkansas 2 3 149 169 5 3 270 255
Mississippi St. 2 3 121 129 5 3 254 183
Texas A&M 1 3 91 117 3 4 153 143
Auburn 1 4 105 166 3 5 183 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Texas A&M, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Samford 5 0 190 101 7 1 250 179
Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175
Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170
Chattanooga 4 1 157 74 6 2 236 139
Wofford 2 3 100 158 2 6 129 235
The Citadel 2 4 83 145 2 6 93 223
W. Carolina 1 4 117 182 3 5 263 276
ETSU 1 6 210 250 3 6 299 260
VMI 0 5 68 219 1 7 124 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Mercer 55, VMI 14

Wofford 48, ETSU 41

Samford 38, The Citadel 3

Furman 24, Chattanooga 20

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M Commerce 3 0 102 46 5 2 259 109
Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314
Incarnate Word 2 1 139 78 7 1 408 176
Nicholls 2 1 92 88 2 6 157 314
SE Louisiana 1 1 69 66 4 3 234 166
Houston Christian 1 3 67 121 2 5 133 210
McNeese St. 0 3 70 128 1 6 148 267
Lamar 0 3 78 128 0 7 143 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 4 0 182 30 7 0 286 71
Florida A&M 3 1 95 107 5 2 162 190
Alabama A&M 3 1 131 127 3 4 151 252
Alabama St. 2 2 67 73 4 3 118 144
Bethune-Cookman 2 2 116 137 2 5 155 281
MVSU 0 5 65 182 0 8 95 280

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 3 1 125 57 5 2 279 129
Prairie View 3 1 112 97 4 3 193 170
Texas Southern 3 2 118 100 3 4 169 211
Alcorn St. 2 2 112 83 3 4 169 185
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 72 155 2 5 203 263
Grambling St. 0 4 80 127 1 6 154 272

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Southern U. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 3 1 124 124 6 1 231 205
Old Dominion 2 1 101 75 3 4 180 185
James Madison 3 2 164 132 5 2 271 146
Georgia Southern 2 2 136 136 5 3 295 243
Appalachian St. 2 2 126 113 4 3 253 190
Marshall 1 2 46 51 4 3 186 116
Georgia St. 1 2 82 116 2 5 196 242

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141
Southern Miss. 3 1 89 84 5 3 214 177
South Alabama 2 1 67 61 5 2 222 138
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 119 111 4 4 213 172
Texas State 1 3 77 101 3 5 173 193
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301
Arkansas St. 1 4 128 157 2 6 230 249

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Southern Miss. 39, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

Saturday, Oct. 29

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 2 185 137
Sam Houston St. 2 0 35 29 4 2 90 104
Stephen F. Austin 2 1 98 79 5 3 302 238
Tarleton St. 1 1 66 81 5 2 220 197
S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 5 223 252
Utah Tech 0 3 40 75 1 6 157 226

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 7 1 249 172
Notre Dame 5 3 227 177
BYU 4 5 265 280
Uconn 4 5 158 236
Army 3 4 229 206
New Mexico St. 2 5 105 203
Umass 1 6 84 224

___

Friday’s Games

Umass at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

BYU at Boise St., TBA

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina 27, BYU 24

Saturday, Oct. 29

Uconn 13, Boston College 3

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

New Mexico St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

