FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 4 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 4 0 134 92 7 1 269 139 Cincinnati 3 0 88 72 6 1 258 154 Houston 3 1 137 106 5 3 268 249 UCF 2 1 124 66 5 2 261 120 East Carolina 3 2 158 133 6 3 293 209 Memphis 2 3 166 134 4 4 277 249 Navy 2 3 143 156 2 5 160 183 SMU 1 2 86 104 3 4 240 206 Tulsa 1 2 69 100 3 4 225 227 Temple 0 3 32 121 2 5 104 181 South Florida 0 4 110 163 1 7 204 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Tulsa, Noon

UCF at Memphis, TBA

Navy at Cincinnati, TBA

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina 27, BYU 24

Saturday, Oct. 29

Houston 42, South Florida 27

SMU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159 Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 2 261 147 Wake Forest 2 1 119 87 6 1 290 168 NC State 2 2 70 92 6 2 214 139 Florida St. 3 3 186 145 5 3 257 175 Louisville 2 3 129 127 4 3 190 144 Boston College 1 4 76 178 2 6 138 230

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 3 0 106 69 6 1 292 227 Duke 2 2 138 99 5 3 275 177 Miami 2 2 79 98 4 4 219 180 Georgia Tech 2 3 84 139 3 5 129 225 Pittsburgh 1 2 76 79 4 3 220 181 Virginia 1 4 82 117 3 5 135 172 Virginia Tech 1 4 101 138 2 6 155 198

___

Friday’s Games

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21

Saturday, Oct. 29

Florida St. 41, Georgia Tech 16

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

Uconn 13, Boston College 3

Miami 14, Virginia 12

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 2 0 82 59 6 2 276 202 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 100 44 3 4 224 233 Austin Peay 1 1 51 69 5 2 262 127 E. Kentucky 1 1 76 84 5 3 289 276 Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 4 4 206 282 North Alabama 0 3 118 143 1 6 223 261

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20

E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23

Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 5 0 215 154 8 0 354 218 Oklahoma St. 3 1 158 133 6 1 313 201 Kansas St. 3 1 116 109 5 2 200 138 Texas 3 2 179 119 5 3 291 169 Baylor 2 2 131 126 4 3 262 169 Texas Tech 2 2 144 122 4 3 254 189 Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245 Oklahoma 2 3 137 200 5 3 264 230 West Virginia 1 4 146 222 3 5 275 277 Iowa St. 0 5 78 106 3 5 173 133

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Kansas St., TBA

Texas Tech at TCU, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, TBA

Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA

West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

TCU 41, West Virginia 31

Oklahoma 27, Iowa St. 13

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 4 0 187 80 7 0 321 144 Montana St. 5 0 196 117 7 1 327 215 Idaho 4 0 168 89 5 2 249 162 Weber St. 3 1 142 83 6 1 262 109 Montana 2 2 128 97 5 2 248 118 UC Davis 2 2 150 95 3 4 228 166 N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227 E. Washington 1 3 101 145 2 5 168 296 Portland St. 1 3 79 178 2 5 150 257 N. Colorado 1 4 101 219 2 6 166 312 Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276 Cal Poly 0 4 91 137 1 6 147 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 3 0 107 65 5 3 229 219 Gardner-Webb 3 0 124 54 4 5 272 230 Campbell 2 1 113 83 4 4 235 219 Charleston Southern 1 2 66 85 1 7 163 286 Bryant 0 3 76 96 2 6 259 252 Robert Morris 0 3 24 127 0 7 70 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon

Campbell at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

NC A&T 45, Campbell 38

Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20

Gardner-Webb 48, Bryant 40

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 4 0 133 68 7 0 299 85 Ohio St. 5 0 248 92 8 0 391 135 Maryland 3 2 152 135 6 2 273 193 Penn St. 3 2 145 140 6 2 265 176 Michigan St. 1 3 74 138 3 4 189 190 Rutgers 1 4 57 138 4 4 161 180 Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 3 1 89 53 6 1 182 62 Purdue 3 2 149 146 5 3 262 204 Nebraska 2 2 114 108 3 4 208 219 Minnesota 2 3 106 98 5 3 255 115 Wisconsin 2 3 136 151 4 4 254 175 Iowa 1 3 57 100 3 4 98 113 Northwestern 1 3 69 118 1 6 130 197

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Penn St. at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA

Iowa at Purdue, TBA

Maryland at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan St. at Illinois, TBA

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio St. 44, Penn St. 31

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183 William & Mary 4 1 160 120 7 1 272 172 Richmond 4 1 170 78 6 2 248 139 Delaware 3 1 122 61 6 1 209 84 Elon 3 2 124 125 5 3 211 191 Rhode Island 3 2 151 143 5 3 248 219 Villanova 3 2 152 128 5 3 245 215 Maine 2 3 137 156 2 6 172 256 Monmouth (NJ) 2 4 230 242 4 5 359 307 Hampton 1 4 85 168 4 4 175 213 Towson 1 4 110 180 3 5 160 279 Albany (NY) 1 4 179 149 2 6 279 292 Stony Brook 1 5 87 223 1 7 104 288

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Towson, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Elon, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Villanova 24, Hampton 10

Albany (NY) 59, Stony Brook 14

Richmond 31, Maine 21

William & Mary 31, Rhode Island 30

Towson 52, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Delaware at Elon, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 4 0 137 95 6 2 285 235 W. Kentucky 3 1 156 65 5 3 300 176 North Texas 3 1 150 99 4 4 280 276 UAB 2 2 116 82 4 3 224 124 FIU 2 2 86 152 4 4 169 270 Rice 2 2 107 138 4 4 233 269 UTEP 2 2 109 128 4 4 179 223 FAU 2 2 109 96 3 5 229 214 Louisiana Tech 1 3 143 162 2 6 253 317 Charlotte 1 4 139 175 2 7 246 369 Middle Tennessee 0 3 61 121 3 4 196 221

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

FIU 42, Louisiana Tech 34

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte 56, Rice 23

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Princeton 4 0 131 44 7 0 222 77 Penn 3 1 108 78 6 1 204 120 Harvard 3 1 108 106 5 2 198 182 Yale 3 1 116 71 5 2 193 144 Cornell 1 3 75 129 4 3 156 197 Brown 1 3 102 125 3 4 183 221 Dartmouth 1 3 78 99 2 5 144 164 Columbia 0 4 60 126 3 4 168 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Yale 41, Columbia 16

Saturday, Oct. 29

Brown 34, Penn 31

Princeton 35, Cornell 9

Harvard 28, Dartmouth 13

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 4 0 146 85 5 3 247 198 Ohio 3 1 136 96 5 3 256 275 Bowling Green 3 1 89 97 4 4 211 277 Kent St. 2 2 119 130 3 5 227 257 Miami (Ohio) 2 3 97 90 4 5 175 193 Akron 0 5 119 174 1 8 167 333

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 1 196 138 6 3 323 242 Ball St. 2 2 107 111 4 4 196 225 W. Michigan 2 2 90 118 3 5 166 228 E. Michigan 2 3 130 155 5 4 243 272 Cent. Michigan 1 3 79 110 2 6 202 239 N. Illinois 1 3 126 130 2 6 246 264

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Toledo 27, E. Michigan 24

Miami (Ohio) 27, Akron 9

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 2 0 84 38 3 5 227 209 NC Central 2 1 111 67 6 2 302 169 SC State 1 1 40 65 3 5 170 241 Delaware St. 1 2 66 70 4 4 171 159 Morgan St. 1 2 82 97 3 5 185 242 Norfolk St. 1 2 52 98 1 7 109 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Morgan St. 41, SC State 14

NC Central 28, Delaware St. 21

Howard 49, Norfolk St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 5 0 162 83 7 1 234 129 S. Illinois 4 1 145 86 5 3 236 208 Illinois St. 3 1 76 71 5 2 139 137 N. Dakota St. 3 1 113 80 5 2 240 128 Youngstown St. 3 2 165 155 5 3 245 216 North Dakota 3 2 164 171 4 3 208 233 N. Iowa 3 2 161 103 4 4 240 202 South Dakota 1 4 81 143 2 6 126 222 Missouri St. 0 4 86 155 2 5 175 237 Indiana St. 0 4 103 126 1 6 134 245 W. Illinois 0 4 61 144 0 7 106 265

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Youngstown St. 45, South Dakota 24

W. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 2 1 83 40 4 2 154 87 San Diego St. 2 1 52 56 4 3 134 150 Fresno St. 2 1 78 59 3 4 176 165 UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 4 224 238 Hawaii 1 2 58 49 2 6 145 276 Nevada 0 4 57 119 2 6 159 227

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 125 61 5 2 182 129 Wyoming 3 1 88 75 5 3 191 198 Colorado St. 2 1 47 44 2 5 90 208 Utah St. 2 2 89 102 3 5 153 250 Air Force 2 3 145 97 5 3 247 134 New Mexico 0 4 57 130 2 6 134 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

BYU at Boise St., TBA

New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 5 0 154 96 7 2 263 185 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 0 184 54 6 2 273 141 Sacred Heart 2 2 93 112 4 4 171 187 Stonehill 1 3 74 94 3 3 183 124 Duquesne 1 3 119 108 2 6 188 224 CCSU 1 3 63 90 1 7 118 260 LIU Brooklyn 1 3 106 166 1 7 166 335 Wagner 1 3 68 141 1 7 113 342

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

LIU Brooklyn 50, Duquesne 48

CCSU 34, Wagner 7

St. Francis (Pa.) 44, Sacred Heart 14

Merrimack 17, Stonehill 10

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 2 278 208 UT Martin 3 0 146 70 4 3 249 225 Tennessee St. 2 0 67 31 3 4 173 177 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 124 157 6 2 298 252 E. Illinois 1 2 86 95 2 5 175 229 Tennessee Tech 0 3 62 109 1 6 156 256 Murray St. 0 3 55 113 0 8 99 341

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, William Jewell 23

E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 4 0 183 120 6 1 297 203 Southern Cal 4 1 172 124 6 1 283 155 Utah 4 1 172 130 6 2 306 173 UCLA 3 1 157 126 6 1 279 181 Oregon St. 3 2 124 105 6 2 261 182 Washington 3 2 187 167 6 2 323 221 Arizona 1 3 135 167 3 4 221 254 California 1 3 92 107 3 4 163 158 Arizona St. 1 3 97 129 2 5 175 196 Colorado 1 3 66 143 1 6 96 271 Washington St. 1 4 110 128 4 4 189 166 Stanford 1 4 119 168 3 4 176 192

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Utah, TBA

Oregon at Colorado, TBA

UCLA at Arizona St., TBA

Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Utah 21, Washington St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 4 0 169 83 8 0 305 166 Fordham 2 1 151 119 6 2 396 317 Colgate 2 1 57 66 3 5 150 226 Lafayette 1 2 65 68 2 6 94 167 Lehigh 1 2 66 78 1 7 128 236 Georgetown 1 3 111 134 2 6 194 292 Bucknell 1 3 40 111 1 7 76 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgetown 30, Lafayette 20

Colgate 13, Bucknell 7

Holy Cross 53, Fordham 52

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 0 186 113 7 1 274 169 Butler 4 1 144 86 6 2 237 167 Davidson 4 1 179 91 6 2 289 149 Dayton 4 1 105 96 6 2 189 168 Valparaiso 3 2 158 134 4 4 212 214 San Diego 2 2 113 90 3 4 211 161 Marist 3 3 153 156 3 5 168 237 Stetson 1 3 106 118 3 4 189 185 Morehead St. 1 4 121 172 2 6 196 312 Drake 1 5 101 170 1 8 143 285 Presbyterian 0 6 82 222 1 8 124 375

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Butler 56, Morehead St. 20

Marist 37, Presbyterian 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, San Diego 42

Drake 24, Stetson 17

Dayton 31, Valparaiso 24

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 0 171 39 7 0 292 64 Tennessee 3 0 130 95 7 0 351 162 Kentucky 2 2 86 79 5 2 185 115 South Carolina 2 2 91 130 5 2 232 174 Florida 1 3 108 126 4 3 220 197 Missouri 1 3 70 81 3 4 168 162 Vanderbilt 0 4 45 179 3 5 213 293

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 4 1 207 107 7 1 345 133 LSU 4 1 155 128 6 2 281 169 Mississippi 3 1 142 126 7 1 306 166 Arkansas 2 3 149 169 5 3 270 255 Mississippi St. 2 3 121 129 5 3 254 183 Texas A&M 1 3 91 117 3 4 153 143 Auburn 1 4 105 166 3 5 183 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Texas A&M, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 5 0 190 101 7 1 250 179 Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175 Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170 Chattanooga 4 1 157 74 6 2 236 139 Wofford 2 3 100 158 2 6 129 235 The Citadel 2 4 83 145 2 6 93 223 W. Carolina 1 4 117 182 3 5 263 276 ETSU 1 6 210 250 3 6 299 260 VMI 0 5 68 219 1 7 124 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Mercer 55, VMI 14

Wofford 48, ETSU 41

Samford 38, The Citadel 3

Furman 24, Chattanooga 20

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M Commerce 3 0 102 46 5 2 259 109 Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314 Incarnate Word 2 1 139 78 7 1 408 176 Nicholls 2 1 92 88 2 6 157 314 SE Louisiana 1 1 69 66 4 3 234 166 Houston Christian 1 3 67 121 2 5 133 210 McNeese St. 0 3 70 128 1 6 148 267 Lamar 0 3 78 128 0 7 143 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 4 0 182 30 7 0 286 71 Florida A&M 3 1 95 107 5 2 162 190 Alabama A&M 3 1 131 127 3 4 151 252 Alabama St. 2 2 67 73 4 3 118 144 Bethune-Cookman 2 2 116 137 2 5 155 281 MVSU 0 5 65 182 0 8 95 280

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 3 1 125 57 5 2 279 129 Prairie View 3 1 112 97 4 3 193 170 Texas Southern 3 2 118 100 3 4 169 211 Alcorn St. 2 2 112 83 3 4 169 185 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 72 155 2 5 203 263 Grambling St. 0 4 80 127 1 6 154 272

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Southern U. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 3 1 124 124 6 1 231 205 Old Dominion 2 1 101 75 3 4 180 185 James Madison 3 2 164 132 5 2 271 146 Georgia Southern 2 2 136 136 5 3 295 243 Appalachian St. 2 2 126 113 4 3 253 190 Marshall 1 2 46 51 4 3 186 116 Georgia St. 1 2 82 116 2 5 196 242

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141 Southern Miss. 3 1 89 84 5 3 214 177 South Alabama 2 1 67 61 5 2 222 138 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 119 111 4 4 213 172 Texas State 1 3 77 101 3 5 173 193 Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301 Arkansas St. 1 4 128 157 2 6 230 249

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Southern Miss. 39, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

Saturday, Oct. 29

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 2 185 137 Sam Houston St. 2 0 35 29 4 2 90 104 Stephen F. Austin 2 1 98 79 5 3 302 238 Tarleton St. 1 1 66 81 5 2 220 197 S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 5 223 252 Utah Tech 0 3 40 75 1 6 157 226

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 1 249 172 Notre Dame 5 3 227 177 BYU 4 5 265 280 Uconn 4 5 158 236 Army 3 4 229 206 New Mexico St. 2 5 105 203 Umass 1 6 84 224

___

Friday’s Games

Umass at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

BYU at Boise St., TBA

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina 27, BYU 24

Saturday, Oct. 29

Uconn 13, Boston College 3

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

New Mexico St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

