FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|229
|127
|Tulane
|2
|0
|51
|33
|5
|1
|186
|80
|UCF
|2
|0
|111
|32
|5
|1
|248
|86
|Memphis
|2
|1
|93
|49
|4
|2
|204
|164
|Houston
|1
|1
|57
|59
|3
|3
|188
|202
|SMU
|1
|1
|59
|75
|3
|3
|213
|177
|Navy
|2
|2
|123
|118
|2
|4
|140
|145
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|77
|75
|3
|3
|185
|127
|Temple
|0
|2
|16
|94
|2
|4
|88
|154
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|42
|84
|2
|4
|198
|211
|South Florida
|0
|2
|52
|76
|1
|5
|146
|218
___
Thursday’s Games
UCF 70, Temple 13
Friday’s Games
SMU 40, Navy 34
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cincinnati at SMU, Noon
Houston at Navy, Noon
Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|153
|78
|6
|0
|236
|110
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|5
|0
|192
|70
|NC State
|1
|1
|39
|47
|5
|1
|183
|94
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|5
|1
|247
|153
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|117
|95
|4
|2
|188
|125
|Louisville
|1
|3
|105
|117
|3
|3
|166
|134
|Boston College
|1
|3
|61
|135
|2
|4
|120
|174
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|68
|34
|5
|1
|254
|192
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|59
|82
|3
|3
|104
|168
|Duke
|1
|1
|58
|40
|4
|2
|195
|118
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|66
|55
|4
|2
|210
|157
|Miami
|1
|1
|44
|41
|3
|3
|184
|123
|Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|80
|116
|2
|5
|134
|176
|Virginia
|0
|3
|54
|94
|2
|4
|107
|149
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14
NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|5
|1
|215
|140
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|100
|44
|3
|4
|224
|233
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|4
|2
|210
|110
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|2
|4
|143
|232
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|2
|188
|175
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|34
|40
|1
|4
|139
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas 51, Kennesaw St. 24
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville St. at Madison, Ala., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|77
|56
|5
|0
|232
|124
|TCU
|2
|0
|93
|55
|5
|0
|232
|119
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|88
|71
|5
|1
|172
|100
|Texas
|3
|1
|145
|78
|5
|2
|257
|128
|Kansas
|2
|2
|142
|143
|5
|2
|281
|210
|Baylor
|1
|2
|96
|103
|3
|3
|227
|146
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|96
|112
|3
|3
|206
|179
|West Virginia
|1
|2
|105
|133
|3
|3
|234
|188
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|110
|187
|4
|3
|237
|217
|Iowa St.
|0
|4
|65
|79
|3
|4
|160
|106
___
Thursday’s Games
West Virginia 43, Baylor 40
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42
Texas 24, Iowa St. 21
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Kansas at Baylor, Noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|104
|28
|5
|0
|238
|92
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|62
|33
|5
|0
|182
|59
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|153
|79
|6
|1
|284
|177
|Idaho
|3
|0
|112
|68
|4
|2
|193
|141
|Montana
|2
|1
|104
|66
|5
|1
|224
|87
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|51
|80
|2
|3
|122
|159
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|68
|91
|2
|4
|105
|161
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|91
|161
|2
|5
|156
|254
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|80
|131
|1
|6
|124
|252
|E. Washington
|0
|2
|56
|83
|1
|4
|123
|234
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|36
|58
|1
|4
|114
|129
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|81
|120
|1
|5
|137
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 37, N. Colorado 14
Idaho St. 40, Cal Poly 31
Idaho 30, Montana 23
Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|2
|0
|75
|38
|4
|2
|183
|152
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|3
|3
|146
|167
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|48
|0
|2
|4
|176
|155
|Bryant
|0
|1
|13
|24
|2
|4
|196
|180
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|34
|0
|5
|105
|205
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|10
|89
|0
|6
|56
|201
___
Saturday’s Games
Campbell 41, Robert Morris 10
NC A&T 45, Edward Waters 7
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
NC A&T at Robert Morris, Noon
Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|133
|68
|7
|0
|299
|85
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|150
|51
|6
|0
|293
|94
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|69
|79
|5
|1
|189
|115
|Maryland
|1
|2
|83
|78
|4
|2
|204
|136
|Indiana
|1
|2
|54
|86
|3
|3
|146
|183
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|33
|90
|3
|3
|137
|132
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|40
|110
|2
|4
|155
|162
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|3
|1
|89
|53
|6
|1
|182
|62
|Purdue
|2
|1
|82
|74
|4
|2
|195
|132
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|77
|65
|3
|3
|171
|176
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|58
|53
|4
|2
|207
|70
|Iowa
|1
|2
|47
|46
|3
|3
|88
|59
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|73
|93
|3
|3
|191
|117
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|45
|87
|1
|5
|106
|166
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois 26, Minnesota 14
Michigan 41, Penn St. 17
Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Indiana at Rutgers, Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., Noon
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|4
|0
|120
|72
|5
|2
|168
|161
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|5
|1
|171
|77
|Elon
|3
|1
|102
|85
|5
|2
|189
|151
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|85
|66
|5
|1
|197
|118
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|73
|66
|4
|2
|170
|142
|Richmond
|2
|1
|98
|47
|4
|2
|176
|108
|Maine
|2
|1
|89
|97
|2
|4
|124
|197
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|136
|142
|4
|3
|265
|207
|Villanova
|1
|2
|97
|89
|3
|3
|190
|176
|Hampton
|0
|2
|27
|66
|3
|2
|117
|111
|Towson
|0
|3
|34
|88
|2
|4
|84
|187
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|54
|66
|1
|4
|154
|209
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|45
|137
|0
|5
|48
|157
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 38, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Rhode Island 17, Elon 10
New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0
Richmond 20, Villanova 10
Hampton at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Rhode Island at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Elon at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|3
|0
|106
|68
|5
|2
|254
|208
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|154
|155
|North Texas
|2
|0
|76
|41
|3
|3
|206
|218
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|41
|31
|2
|3
|151
|186
|UAB
|1
|1
|65
|42
|3
|2
|173
|84
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|101
|31
|3
|3
|245
|142
|FAU
|1
|1
|71
|58
|2
|4
|191
|176
|UTEP
|1
|2
|85
|107
|3
|4
|155
|202
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|44
|86
|3
|3
|179
|186
|FIU
|0
|2
|10
|103
|2
|4
|93
|221
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|48
|84
|1
|5
|155
|278
___
Friday’s Games
UTSA 30, FIU 10
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Rice at FAU, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|2
|0
|57
|31
|5
|0
|153
|73
|Princeton
|2
|0
|59
|25
|5
|0
|150
|58
|Yale
|2
|0
|62
|35
|4
|1
|139
|108
|Harvard
|2
|0
|70
|56
|3
|1
|119
|107
|Columbia
|0
|2
|20
|58
|3
|2
|128
|74
|Cornell
|0
|2
|42
|73
|3
|2
|123
|141
|Brown
|0
|2
|47
|70
|2
|3
|128
|166
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|38
|47
|1
|4
|104
|112
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton 35, Brown 19
Saturday’s Games
Yale 29, Bucknell 9
Cornell 19, Lehigh 15
Penn 34, Columbia 14
New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0
Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cornell at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Yale at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|112
|58
|4
|3
|213
|171
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|55
|79
|3
|4
|177
|259
|Ohio
|1
|1
|79
|65
|3
|3
|199
|244
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|4
|163
|178
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|138
|168
|Akron
|0
|3
|83
|114
|1
|6
|131
|273
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|90
|49
|4
|2
|217
|153
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|91
|91
|4
|3
|180
|205
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|76
|73
|4
|2
|189
|190
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|60
|75
|2
|4
|136
|185
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|61
|76
|2
|5
|184
|205
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|70
|96
|1
|5
|190
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 17, Miami (Ohio) 13
Cent. Michigan 28, Akron 21
Buffalo 34, Umass 7
Ball St. 25, Uconn 21
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Akron at Kent St., Noon
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|59
|20
|5
|1
|250
|122
|Delaware St.
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|2
|133
|96
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|31
|49
|1
|6
|88
|260
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|137
|190
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|130
|176
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|118
|130
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central 59, Morgan St. 20
Saturday’s Games
SC State 36, Va. Lynchburg 0
Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 7
Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|113
|48
|6
|1
|185
|94
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|121
|59
|5
|2
|212
|181
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|113
|80
|5
|2
|240
|128
|North Dakota
|3
|1
|129
|122
|4
|2
|173
|184
|Illinois St.
|2
|1
|49
|50
|4
|2
|112
|116
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|120
|83
|2
|4
|158
|168
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|92
|104
|3
|3
|172
|165
|Missouri St.
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|4
|155
|196
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|82
|99
|1
|5
|113
|218
|South Dakota
|0
|3
|30
|74
|1
|5
|75
|153
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|34
|116
|0
|6
|79
|237
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 48, Indiana St. 42
Illinois St. 12, South Dakota 10
S. Illinois 30, W. Illinois 7
S. Dakota St. 23, N. Dakota St. 21
Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|0
|73
|23
|4
|1
|144
|70
|UNLV
|2
|1
|72
|84
|4
|2
|196
|152
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|29
|49
|3
|3
|111
|143
|Nevada
|0
|2
|34
|65
|2
|4
|136
|173
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|20
|40
|1
|4
|118
|146
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|14
|16
|1
|5
|101
|243
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|106
|47
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|1
|4
|60
|178
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|60
|61
|4
|3
|163
|184
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|58
|61
|2
|4
|122
|209
|Air Force
|1
|2
|89
|71
|4
|2
|191
|108
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|48
|89
|2
|4
|116
|137
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|3
|0
|106
|61
|5
|2
|215
|150
|Sacred Heart
|2
|0
|54
|37
|4
|2
|132
|112
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|123
|27
|4
|2
|212
|114
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|51
|60
|3
|1
|160
|90
|Duquesne
|0
|2
|41
|52
|1
|5
|110
|168
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|6
|78
|223
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|30
|81
|0
|6
|90
|250
|Wagner
|0
|2
|24
|81
|0
|6
|69
|282
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 40, Stonehill 27
Merrimack 54, Wagner 17
St. Francis (Pa.) 57, LIU Brooklyn 7
Friday, Oct. 21
LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Duquesne at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|5
|1
|204
|164
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|2
|225
|160
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|69
|58
|2
|4
|158
|192
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|2
|91
|139
|4
|2
|201
|211
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|106
|146
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|48
|79
|1
|4
|112
|193
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|37
|80
|0
|6
|64
|256
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, E. Illinois 34
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon
Murray St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|130
|81
|6
|0
|241
|112
|UCLA
|3
|0
|127
|81
|6
|0
|249
|136
|Oregon
|3
|0
|138
|90
|5
|1
|252
|173
|Utah
|2
|1
|108
|71
|4
|2
|242
|114
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|58
|86
|4
|2
|195
|163
|Washington
|1
|2
|110
|107
|4
|2
|246
|161
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|83
|83
|4
|2
|162
|121
|Arizona
|1
|2
|96
|118
|3
|3
|182
|205
|California
|1
|2
|71
|79
|3
|3
|142
|130
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|83
|114
|2
|4
|161
|181
|Colorado
|1
|2
|57
|101
|1
|5
|87
|229
|Stanford
|0
|4
|104
|154
|1
|4
|145
|164
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 20, California 13
Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|92
|10
|6
|0
|228
|93
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|5
|1
|299
|250
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|4
|53
|113
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|49
|59
|1
|6
|111
|217
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|5
|103
|195
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|5
|140
|238
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|14
|81
|0
|6
|50
|189
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 42, Colgate 17
Yale 29, Bucknell 9
Cornell 19, Lehigh 15
Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Georgetown at Colgate, Noon
Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|0
|91
|54
|5
|1
|179
|110
|Davidson
|3
|1
|131
|77
|5
|2
|241
|135
|Butler
|2
|1
|57
|56
|4
|2
|150
|137
|Dayton
|2
|1
|51
|52
|4
|2
|135
|124
|Valparaiso
|2
|1
|94
|68
|3
|3
|148
|148
|Stetson
|1
|1
|69
|71
|3
|2
|152
|138
|San Diego
|1
|1
|43
|38
|2
|3
|141
|109
|Marist
|2
|2
|106
|118
|2
|4
|121
|199
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|66
|76
|2
|4
|141
|216
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|55
|111
|1
|5
|97
|264
|Drake
|0
|4
|63
|105
|0
|7
|105
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 24, Marist 7
Davidson 28, Morehead St. 26
Butler 26, Valparaiso 25
St. Thomas (Minn.) 26, Drake 14
Presbyterian at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|116
|39
|6
|0
|237
|64
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|78
|46
|5
|0
|234
|89
|Florida
|1
|2
|73
|81
|4
|2
|185
|152
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|59
|62
|4
|2
|158
|98
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|61
|106
|4
|2
|202
|150
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|31
|107
|3
|3
|199
|221
|Missouri
|0
|3
|53
|67
|2
|4
|151
|148
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|128
|49
|6
|0
|266
|75
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|122
|81
|7
|0
|286
|121
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|98
|72
|5
|1
|231
|126
|LSU
|2
|1
|65
|73
|4
|2
|191
|114
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|67
|87
|3
|3
|129
|113
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|3
|3
|177
|193
|Auburn
|1
|3
|78
|125
|3
|4
|156
|198
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi 48, Auburn 34
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon
Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|96
|29
|5
|1
|175
|94
|Mercer
|3
|0
|108
|13
|5
|1
|232
|82
|Samford
|3
|0
|97
|53
|5
|1
|157
|131
|Furman
|3
|1
|122
|98
|5
|2
|210
|152
|ETSU
|1
|3
|91
|92
|3
|3
|180
|102
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|96
|148
|3
|4
|242
|242
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|46
|86
|1
|5
|56
|164
|Wofford
|1
|3
|52
|117
|1
|6
|81
|194
|VMI
|0
|3
|51
|123
|1
|5
|107
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford 31, The Citadel 16
Chattanooga 41, VMI 13
Furman 47, W. Carolina 40
ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Mercer at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|31
|28
|3
|2
|188
|91
|Northwestern St.
|2
|0
|71
|60
|2
|4
|129
|253
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|5
|1
|289
|162
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|3
|3
|203
|152
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|54
|53
|2
|3
|120
|142
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|52
|53
|1
|5
|103
|230
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|20
|48
|1
|4
|98
|187
|Lamar
|0
|3
|78
|128
|0
|6
|122
|222
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|134
|22
|5
|0
|216
|49
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|95
|107
|5
|2
|162
|190
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|97
|96
|2
|4
|117
|221
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|67
|73
|4
|3
|118
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|63
|54
|1
|4
|102
|198
|MVSU
|0
|4
|30
|137
|0
|7
|60
|235
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|68
|28
|3
|2
|125
|130
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|3
|3
|139
|149
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|104
|40
|3
|2
|207
|105
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|73
|2
|4
|135
|184
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|41
|121
|2
|4
|172
|229
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|80
|127
|1
|6
|154
|272
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M 20, Grambling St. 16
Alabama St. 24, MVSU 9
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|3
|0
|114
|61
|5
|0
|221
|75
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|78
|47
|3
|3
|157
|157
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|124
|124
|6
|1
|231
|205
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|65
|74
|2
|4
|179
|200
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|84
|96
|3
|3
|211
|173
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|63
|75
|3
|3
|222
|182
|Marshall
|0
|2
|20
|39
|3
|3
|160
|104
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|1
|175
|94
|Troy
|2
|1
|71
|49
|4
|2
|153
|121
|Texas State
|1
|1
|49
|64
|3
|3
|145
|156
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|57
|54
|3
|3
|151
|115
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|91
|99
|2
|4
|193
|191
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|70
|90
|2
|4
|122
|212
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|10
|27
|2
|3
|135
|120
___
Wednesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Marshall 13
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon
Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|42
|40
|4
|1
|172
|146
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|26
|10
|4
|2
|164
|119
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|2
|47
|74
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|71
|59
|3
|3
|167
|190
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|16
|17
|3
|3
|220
|176
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|4
|130
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4:25 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|5
|1
|187
|138
|BYU
|4
|2
|192
|160
|Notre Dame
|3
|2
|128
|116
|Uconn
|3
|5
|145
|233
|Army
|2
|4
|181
|182
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|84
|194
|Umass
|1
|6
|84
|224
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 42, Colgate 17
Buffalo 34, Umass 7
Ball St. 25, Uconn 21
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon
UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
