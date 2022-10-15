FBC Glance

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 6:35 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 59 45 5 1 229 127
Tulane 2 0 51 33 5 1 186 80
UCF 2 0 111 32 5 1 248 86
Memphis 2 1 93 49 4 2 204 164
Houston 1 1 57 59 3 3 188 202
SMU 1 1 59 75 3 3 213 177
Navy 2 2 123 118 2 4 140 145
East Carolina 1 2 77 75 3 3 185 127
Temple 0 2 16 94 2 4 88 154
Tulsa 0 2 42 84 2 4 198 211
South Florida 0 2 52 76 1 5 146 218

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 70, Temple 13

Friday’s Games

SMU 40, Navy 34

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Cincinnati at SMU, Noon

Houston at Navy, Noon

Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 153 78 6 0 236 110
Syracuse 2 0 53 27 5 0 192 70
NC State 1 1 39 47 5 1 183 94
Wake Forest 1 1 76 72 5 1 247 153
Florida St. 2 2 117 95 4 2 188 125
Louisville 1 3 105 117 3 3 166 134
Boston College 1 3 61 135 2 4 120 174

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 2 0 68 34 5 1 254 192
Georgia Tech 2 1 59 82 3 3 104 168
Duke 1 1 58 40 4 2 195 118
Pittsburgh 1 1 66 55 4 2 210 157
Miami 1 1 44 41 3 3 184 123
Virginia Tech 1 3 80 116 2 5 134 176
Virginia 0 3 54 94 2 4 107 149

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14

NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 1 0 35 28 5 1 215 140
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 100 44 3 4 224 233
Austin Peay 1 1 51 69 4 2 210 110
Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 2 4 143 232
E. Kentucky 0 1 20 31 3 2 188 175
North Alabama 0 1 34 40 1 4 139 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 51, Kennesaw St. 24

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville St. at Madison, Ala., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 2 0 77 56 5 0 232 124
TCU 2 0 93 55 5 0 232 119
Kansas St. 3 0 88 71 5 1 172 100
Texas 3 1 145 78 5 2 257 128
Kansas 2 2 142 143 5 2 281 210
Baylor 1 2 96 103 3 3 227 146
Texas Tech 1 2 96 112 3 3 206 179
West Virginia 1 2 105 133 3 3 234 188
Oklahoma 1 3 110 187 4 3 237 217
Iowa St. 0 4 65 79 3 4 160 106

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 43, Baylor 40

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42

Texas 24, Iowa St. 21

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Kansas at Baylor, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 2 0 104 28 5 0 238 92
Weber St. 2 0 62 33 5 0 182 59
Montana St. 4 0 153 79 6 1 284 177
Idaho 3 0 112 68 4 2 193 141
Montana 2 1 104 66 5 1 224 87
Portland St. 1 1 51 80 2 3 122 159
N. Arizona 1 2 68 91 2 4 105 161
N. Colorado 1 3 91 161 2 5 156 254
Idaho St. 1 3 80 131 1 6 124 252
E. Washington 0 2 56 83 1 4 123 234
UC Davis 0 2 36 58 1 4 114 129
Cal Poly 0 3 81 120 1 5 137 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 37, N. Colorado 14

Idaho St. 40, Cal Poly 31

Idaho 30, Montana 23

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 2 0 75 38 4 2 183 152
NC A&T 1 0 24 13 3 3 146 167
Gardner-Webb 1 0 48 0 2 4 176 155
Bryant 0 1 13 24 2 4 196 180
Charleston Southern 0 1 28 34 0 5 105 205
Robert Morris 0 2 10 89 0 6 56 201

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 41, Robert Morris 10

NC A&T 45, Edward Waters 7

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

NC A&T at Robert Morris, Noon

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 4 0 133 68 7 0 299 85
Ohio St. 3 0 150 51 6 0 293 94
Penn St. 2 1 69 79 5 1 189 115
Maryland 1 2 83 78 4 2 204 136
Indiana 1 2 54 86 3 3 146 183
Rutgers 0 3 33 90 3 3 137 132
Michigan St. 0 3 40 110 2 4 155 162

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 3 1 89 53 6 1 182 62
Purdue 2 1 82 74 4 2 195 132
Nebraska 2 1 77 65 3 3 171 176
Minnesota 1 2 58 53 4 2 207 70
Iowa 1 2 47 46 3 3 88 59
Wisconsin 1 2 73 93 3 3 191 117
Northwestern 1 2 45 87 1 5 106 166

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 26, Minnesota 14

Michigan 41, Penn St. 17

Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Indiana at Rutgers, Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., Noon

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 4 0 120 72 5 2 168 161
Delaware 3 1 122 61 5 1 171 77
Elon 3 1 102 85 5 2 189 151
William & Mary 2 1 85 66 5 1 197 118
Rhode Island 2 1 73 66 4 2 170 142
Richmond 2 1 98 47 4 2 176 108
Maine 2 1 89 97 2 4 124 197
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 136 142 4 3 265 207
Villanova 1 2 97 89 3 3 190 176
Hampton 0 2 27 66 3 2 117 111
Towson 0 3 34 88 2 4 84 187
Albany (NY) 0 2 54 66 1 4 154 209
Stony Brook 0 4 45 137 0 5 48 157

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 38, Monmouth (NJ) 28

Rhode Island 17, Elon 10

New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0

Richmond 20, Villanova 10

Hampton at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rhode Island at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Elon at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 3 0 106 68 5 2 254 208
Rice 1 0 28 24 3 2 154 155
North Texas 2 0 76 41 3 3 206 218
Louisiana Tech 1 0 41 31 2 3 151 186
UAB 1 1 65 42 3 2 173 84
W. Kentucky 1 1 101 31 3 3 245 142
FAU 1 1 71 58 2 4 191 176
UTEP 1 2 85 107 3 4 155 202
Middle Tennessee 0 2 44 86 3 3 179 186
FIU 0 2 10 103 2 4 93 221
Charlotte 0 2 48 84 1 5 155 278

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA 30, FIU 10

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Rice at FAU, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn 2 0 57 31 5 0 153 73
Princeton 2 0 59 25 5 0 150 58
Yale 2 0 62 35 4 1 139 108
Harvard 2 0 70 56 3 1 119 107
Columbia 0 2 20 58 3 2 128 74
Cornell 0 2 42 73 3 2 123 141
Brown 0 2 47 70 2 3 128 166
Dartmouth 0 2 38 47 1 4 104 112

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 35, Brown 19

Saturday’s Games

Yale 29, Bucknell 9

Cornell 19, Lehigh 15

Penn 34, Columbia 14

New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Cornell at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Yale at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 112 58 4 3 213 171
Bowling Green 2 1 55 79 3 4 177 259
Ohio 1 1 79 65 3 3 199 244
Kent St. 1 1 55 51 2 4 163 178
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 60 65 3 4 138 168
Akron 0 3 83 114 1 6 131 273

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 2 0 90 49 4 2 217 153
Ball St. 2 1 91 91 4 3 180 205
E. Michigan 1 1 76 73 4 2 189 190
W. Michigan 1 1 60 75 2 4 136 185
Cent. Michigan 1 2 61 76 2 5 184 205
N. Illinois 0 2 70 96 1 5 190 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 17, Miami (Ohio) 13

Cent. Michigan 28, Akron 21

Buffalo 34, Umass 7

Ball St. 25, Uconn 21

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Akron at Kent St., Noon

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 59 20 5 1 250 122
Delaware St. 1 0 28 7 4 2 133 96
Norfolk St. 1 1 31 49 1 6 88 260
Morgan St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 137 190
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 4 130 176
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 4 118 130

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 59, Morgan St. 20

Saturday’s Games

SC State 36, Va. Lynchburg 0

Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 7

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 4 0 113 48 6 1 185 94
S. Illinois 4 0 121 59 5 2 212 181
N. Dakota St. 3 1 113 80 5 2 240 128
North Dakota 3 1 129 122 4 2 173 184
Illinois St. 2 1 49 50 4 2 112 116
N. Iowa 2 2 120 83 2 4 158 168
Youngstown St. 1 2 92 104 3 3 172 165
Missouri St. 0 3 66 114 2 4 155 196
Indiana St. 0 3 82 99 1 5 113 218
South Dakota 0 3 30 74 1 5 75 153
W. Illinois 0 3 34 116 0 6 79 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 48, Indiana St. 42

Illinois St. 12, South Dakota 10

S. Illinois 30, W. Illinois 7

S. Dakota St. 23, N. Dakota St. 21

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 2 0 73 23 4 1 144 70
UNLV 2 1 72 84 4 2 196 152
San Diego St. 1 1 29 49 3 3 111 143
Nevada 0 2 34 65 2 4 136 173
Fresno St. 0 1 20 40 1 4 118 146
Hawaii 0 1 14 16 1 5 101 243

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 3 0 106 47 4 2 163 115
Colorado St. 1 0 17 14 1 4 60 178
Wyoming 2 1 60 61 4 3 163 184
Utah St. 1 1 58 61 2 4 122 209
Air Force 1 2 89 71 4 2 191 108
New Mexico 0 3 48 89 2 4 116 137

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 3 0 106 61 5 2 215 150
Sacred Heart 2 0 54 37 4 2 132 112
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 0 123 27 4 2 212 114
Stonehill 1 1 51 60 3 1 160 90
Duquesne 0 2 41 52 1 5 110 168
CCSU 0 2 23 53 0 6 78 223
LIU Brooklyn 0 2 30 81 0 6 90 250
Wagner 0 2 24 81 0 6 69 282

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 40, Stonehill 27

Merrimack 54, Wagner 17

St. Francis (Pa.) 57, LIU Brooklyn 7

Friday, Oct. 21

LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Duquesne at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 5 1 204 164
UT Martin 3 0 146 70 4 2 225 160
E. Illinois 1 1 69 58 2 4 158 192
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 91 139 4 2 201 211
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 106 146
Tennessee Tech 0 2 48 79 1 4 112 193
Murray St. 0 2 37 80 0 6 64 256

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, E. Illinois 34

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon

Murray St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 4 0 130 81 6 0 241 112
UCLA 3 0 127 81 6 0 249 136
Oregon 3 0 138 90 5 1 252 173
Utah 2 1 108 71 4 2 242 114
Oregon St. 1 2 58 86 4 2 195 163
Washington 1 2 110 107 4 2 246 161
Washington St. 1 2 83 83 4 2 162 121
Arizona 1 2 96 118 3 3 182 205
California 1 2 71 79 3 3 142 130
Arizona St. 1 2 83 114 2 4 161 181
Colorado 1 2 57 101 1 5 87 229
Stanford 0 4 104 154 1 4 145 164

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 20, California 13

Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 2 0 92 10 6 0 228 93
Fordham 2 0 99 66 5 1 299 250
Lafayette 1 0 24 14 2 4 53 113
Lehigh 1 1 49 59 1 6 111 217
Colgate 0 1 10 35 1 5 103 195
Georgetown 0 2 57 80 1 5 140 238
Bucknell 0 2 14 81 0 6 50 189

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 42, Colgate 17

Yale 29, Bucknell 9

Cornell 19, Lehigh 15

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Georgetown at Colgate, Noon

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 0 91 54 5 1 179 110
Davidson 3 1 131 77 5 2 241 135
Butler 2 1 57 56 4 2 150 137
Dayton 2 1 51 52 4 2 135 124
Valparaiso 2 1 94 68 3 3 148 148
Stetson 1 1 69 71 3 2 152 138
San Diego 1 1 43 38 2 3 141 109
Marist 2 2 106 118 2 4 121 199
Morehead St. 1 2 66 76 2 4 141 216
Presbyterian 0 3 55 111 1 5 97 264
Drake 0 4 63 105 0 7 105 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 24, Marist 7

Davidson 28, Morehead St. 26

Butler 26, Valparaiso 25

St. Thomas (Minn.) 26, Drake 14

Presbyterian at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 116 39 6 0 237 64
Tennessee 2 0 78 46 5 0 234 89
Florida 1 2 73 81 4 2 185 152
Kentucky 1 2 59 62 4 2 158 98
South Carolina 1 2 61 106 4 2 202 150
Vanderbilt 0 2 31 107 3 3 199 221
Missouri 0 3 53 67 2 4 151 148

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 3 0 128 49 6 0 266 75
Mississippi 3 0 122 81 7 0 286 121
Mississippi St. 2 1 98 72 5 1 231 126
LSU 2 1 65 73 4 2 191 114
Texas A&M 1 2 67 87 3 3 129 113
Arkansas 1 3 108 142 3 3 177 193
Auburn 1 3 78 125 3 4 156 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 48, Auburn 34

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 3 0 96 29 5 1 175 94
Mercer 3 0 108 13 5 1 232 82
Samford 3 0 97 53 5 1 157 131
Furman 3 1 122 98 5 2 210 152
ETSU 1 3 91 92 3 3 180 102
W. Carolina 1 3 96 148 3 4 242 242
The Citadel 1 3 46 86 1 5 56 164
Wofford 1 3 52 117 1 6 81 194
VMI 0 3 51 123 1 5 107 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, The Citadel 16

Chattanooga 41, VMI 13

Furman 47, W. Carolina 40

ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Mercer at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M Commerce 1 0 31 28 3 2 188 91
Northwestern St. 2 0 71 60 2 4 129 253
Incarnate Word 2 1 139 78 5 1 289 162
SE Louisiana 1 1 69 66 3 3 203 152
Houston Baptist 1 1 54 53 2 3 120 142
Nicholls 1 1 52 53 1 5 103 230
McNeese St. 0 1 20 48 1 4 98 187
Lamar 0 3 78 128 0 6 122 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 3 0 134 22 5 0 216 49
Florida A&M 3 1 95 107 5 2 162 190
Alabama A&M 2 1 97 96 2 4 117 221
Alabama St. 2 2 67 73 4 3 118 144
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 63 54 1 4 102 198
MVSU 0 4 30 137 0 7 60 235

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 2 0 68 28 3 2 125 130
Prairie View 3 1 112 97 3 3 139 149
Southern U. 2 1 104 40 3 2 207 105
Texas Southern 2 2 84 73 2 4 135 184
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 41 121 2 4 172 229
Grambling St. 0 4 80 127 1 6 154 272

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 20, Grambling St. 16

Alabama St. 24, MVSU 9

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 3 0 114 61 5 0 221 75
Old Dominion 2 0 78 47 3 3 157 157
Coastal Carolina 3 1 124 124 6 1 231 205
Georgia St. 1 1 65 74 2 4 179 200
Appalachian St. 1 2 84 96 3 3 211 173
Georgia Southern 0 2 63 75 3 3 222 182
Marshall 0 2 20 39 3 3 160 104

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 20 17 4 1 175 94
Troy 2 1 71 49 4 2 153 121
Texas State 1 1 49 64 3 3 145 156
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 57 54 3 3 151 115
Arkansas St. 1 2 91 99 2 4 193 191
Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 70 90 2 4 122 212
Southern Miss. 0 1 10 27 2 3 135 120

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Marshall 13

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon

Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 42 40 4 1 172 146
Abilene Christian 1 0 26 10 4 2 164 119
Sam Houston St. 1 0 17 16 2 2 47 74
S. Utah 1 1 71 59 3 3 167 190
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 16 17 3 3 220 176
Utah Tech 0 2 27 57 1 4 130 167

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4:25 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 5 1 187 138
BYU 4 2 192 160
Notre Dame 3 2 128 116
Uconn 3 5 145 233
Army 2 4 181 182
New Mexico St. 1 5 84 194
Umass 1 6 84 224

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 42, Colgate 17

Buffalo 34, Umass 7

Ball St. 25, Uconn 21

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

