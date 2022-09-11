US Open Results

Sunday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday…

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.