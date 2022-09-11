US Open Results

September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 3:15 PM

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

