US Open Results

Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
