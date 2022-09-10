US Open Results

Saturday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday…

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Storm Sanders and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

