US Open Results

Saturday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Storm Sanders and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
