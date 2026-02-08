Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim Last-Chance for Super Bowl 60 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and start with a $30 bet on the Super Bowl. This will unlock $300 in FanCash no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook is rolling out a no-brainer bonus for first-time players. Given the fact that it’s Super Bowl Sunday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer. The Seahawks are the favorites against the Patriots, but we know anything can happen when these two teams take the field. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. From there, bet $30 on the Super Bowl to win $300 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $300 Bonus

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo will raise the bar for football fans this weekend. Remember, anyone who starts with a $30 bet will receive $300 in FanCash, win or lose.

Super Bowl Sunday is the best day of the year to be a sports bettor. New players who activate this offer and secure the $300 in FanCash will have plenty of options. Player props and novelty props are some of the most popular ways to bet on the big game.

How to Get Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

There is no need to manually enter a promo code on Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new players:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Start with a $30 bet on the Super Bowl or any other market this weekend. This will unlock $300 in FanCash.

Super Bowl Betting Preview, Odds

Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on the Super Bowl. Seattle’s defense has led the way all season long, and now Sam Darnold is playing the best football of his career. Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the Patriots continue to find ways to win. Take a look at the current odds on the Super Bowl (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-115) // -240 // Over 45.5 (-110)

-4.5 (-115) // -240 // Over 45.5 (-110) New England Patriots: +4.5 (-105) // +200 // Under 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP is one of the most popular betting markets for the big game. Will it be Darnold, Maye or someone else? Here is a quick look at the current odds to win the Super Bowl MVP (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Sam Darnold (+115)

Drake Maye (+230)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550)

Kenneth Walker III (+850)

Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Rashid Shaheed (+4500)

Stefon Diggs (+4500)

Marcus Jones (+6000)

TreVeyon Henderson (+8000)

