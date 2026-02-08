Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim Last Chance at $210 Patriots-Seahawks Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the big game by redeeming the Betr promo code WTOP to receive bonuses for Super Bowl 60. All new DFS users who sign up are able to receive $210 total in bonuses to use as all eyes are on the Super Bowl between the NFC Champion Seahawks and the AFC Champion Patriots.







Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus simply from signing up and creating a new account. The next bonus comes from a 50% deposit match, which can be up to $200. So, put these together to claim a total of $210 in bonuses to use on the Super Bowl

After two long weeks of waiting, the Super Bowl is finally here. Use this opportunity to place your favorite player prop picks on entries that are 2+ legs, while also checking out the promotions for the game. There is a free square on Drake Maye passing yards, and a nuke (boosted payout) on a fun Jaxon Smith-Njigba market which we will discuss below.

Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to claim $210 in bonuses for the Super Bowl.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 Super Bowl Bonus

There are two parts to this welcome offer on Betr, and redeeming both is how you are able to claim the full $210 in bonuses.

The first part of it comes over from creating a new account, which allows you to receive a $10 bonus.

The remaining $200 come from a 50% deposit match, with the max you can claim being $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.

The nice part about the format of this welcome offer is that you are able to redeem the entirety of this bonus without ever placing an entry on the app, giving you $210 to use before the Super Bowl even starts.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NFL picks today. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

Super Bowl Sunday Promotions via Betr

Discussing the matchups for the Super Bowl can become exhausting over the two weeks between the Conference Championships and the actual game, and it ends up leading to super sharp player prop lines from all of the platforms.

So, taking advantage of these promotions is essential to get the best value you can and enhance your experience. Luckily, Betr is generous enough to offer multiple of these exact promotions that all users are able to redeem.

First sign up with the Betr promo code to claim your $210 bonus, and then start placing your favorite Super Bowl entries from there using these promos:

Drake Maye more than 0.5 passing yards. Free square

Jaxon Smith-Njigba more than 82.5 receiving yards. Discounted down from 92.5

Nuked payout on Jaxon Smith-Njigba more than 0.5 rushing yards

You can also play the 25K free to play big game challenge on Betr where you create an entry and answer six questions about the game and win your share of 25K if you get all six correct.