Presidents Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 6:43 PM

At Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 8, INTERNATIONAL 2
Friday
Fourballs
United States 4, International 1

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Adam Scott and Cameron Davis, International, 2 and 1.

Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz, International, halved with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, halved with Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young, United States.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim, International, 3 and 2.

Billy Horschel and Max Homa, United States, def. Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, International, 1 up.

Thursday
Foursomes
United States 4, International 1

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, 2 and 1.

Siwoo Kim and Cameron Davis, Australia, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 2 up.

Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, International, 1 up.

