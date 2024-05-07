Braves’ bullpen takes another hit as left-hander Tyler Matzek lands on 15-day injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves lost another reliever to injury on Tuesday when they placed left-hander Tyler Matzek on…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves lost another reliever to injury on Tuesday when they placed left-hander Tyler Matzek on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

The Braves placed right-hander Pierce Johnson on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right elbow inflammation.

The move with Matzek came after he allowed three runs while recording only two outs in Saturday night’s 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 33-year-old has a 9.90 ERA in 11 games this season, allowing 11 runs in 10 innings.

Matzek was a key reliever for Atlanta’s 2021 World Series championship team. He had a 2.57 ERA in 69 games but had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in 2022 and missed the 2023 season.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Matzek reported soreness in his elbow on Monday, when the team was off. Snitker said the inflammation following Tommy John surgery is not unusual.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, just get him calmed down and get him back right,” Snitker said.

The Braves recalled left-hander Ray Kerr from Triple-A Gwinnett before Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

