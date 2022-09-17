Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 11:15 PM

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, 500 laps, 44 points.

2. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 42.

3. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 40.

4. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, 52.

5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500, 40.

6. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500, 40.

7. (13) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 500, 0.

8. (11) Cole Custer, Ford, 500, 29.

9. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 28.

10. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 28.

11. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 500, 26.

12. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 500, 25.

13. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 499, 34.

14. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 498, 38.

15. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 497, 22.

16. (27) Harrison Burton, Ford, 497, 21.

17. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, 497, 20.

18. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 496, 19.

19. (29) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 494, 18.

20. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 493, 17.

21. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 492, 16.

22. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 492, 0.

23. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 491, 0.

24. (33) BJ McLeod, Ford, 491, 0.

25. (17) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 469, 15.

26. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, garage, 457, 11.

27. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, suspension, 437, 10.

28. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, garage, 418, 9.

29. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 408, 8.

30. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 338, 7.

31. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, dvp, 279, 9.

32. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 277, 15.

33. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 276, 4.

34. (21) Kyle Busch, Toyota, engine, 269, 17.

35. (25) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, garage, 265, 0.

36. (22) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, garage, 198, 2.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.288 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 1 minute, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.458 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 80 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-35; R.Blaney 36-44; A.Almirola 45; B.Keselowski 46-128; C.Bell 129; C.Buescher 130-237; C.Bell 238-356; K.Larson 357-387; B.Keselowski 388-413; C.Bell 414-435; K.Larson 436-438; C.Bell 439; C.Buescher 440-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Buescher, 2 times for 169 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 143 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 109 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 36 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 34 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 9 laps.

Wins: C.Elliott, 4; W.Byron, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; J.Logano, 2; K.Larson, 2; R.Chastain, 2; T.Reddick, 2; K.Harvick, 2; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; E.Jones, 1; B.Wallace, 1; Ku.Busch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 2108; 2. W.Byron, 2098; 3. D.Hamlin, 2097; 4. J.Logano, 2090; 5. R.Blaney, 2086; 6. A.Bowman, 2080; 7. C.Elliott, 2078; 8. K.Larson, 2077; 9. R.Chastain, 2076; 10. D.Suárez, 2056; 11. T.Reddick, 2052; 12. A.Cindric, 2052; 13. Ky.Busch, 2050; 14. A.Dillon, 2049; 15. C.Briscoe, 2043; 16. K.Harvick, 2017.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

