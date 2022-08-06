WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Revolution pull away in second half, beat Orlando City 3-0

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 9:43 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half, Wilfrid Kaptoum and defender Henry Kessler added second-half scores and the New England Revolution breezed to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Saturday.

Polster’s netter in the 20th minute was all goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic needed for New England (7-7-9). Petrovic finished with three saves to notch a clean sheet. Kaptoum scored in the 51st minute and Kessler capped the scoring in the 75th.

Kaptoum and Kessler both scored for the first time this season. Polster’s goal was his second.

Orlando City outshot New England 18-11, but the Revolution had a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (8-10-6).

