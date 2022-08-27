RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Sports » Koné, Quioto spark Montreal…

Koné, Quioto spark Montreal to 2-0 victory over Fire

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Ismaël Koné scored early before leaving on a red card during first-half stoppage time and CF Montreal turned back the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday.

Koné netted his second goal of the season to give Montreal (15-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute and Romell Quioto found the net for a team-high 15th time five minutes later to make it 2-0. Koné was disqualified after picking up his second yellow card in the third minute of extra time.

Montreal has set club records with eight road wins and 26 points away from home this season. Montreal picked up its fourth straight road win for the first time in club history.

Chicago (8-13-6) was shut out at home for a third straight match — the first time that has happened since 2009.

Sebastian Breza had four saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Gaga Slonina stopped four shots for the Fire.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up