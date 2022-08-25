RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Sports » Dele Alli leaves Everton,…

Dele Alli leaves Everton, moves to Turkey to revive career

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Dele Alli is leaving the Premier League in the latest attempt to revive his career.

The former England midfielder, once one of English soccer’s brightest prospects, left Everton on Thursday to join Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old failed to make an impact at Goodison Park following his free transfer from Tottenham in January. He had fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and dropped out of the reckoning for the national team, for whom he has made 37 appearances.

Alli played 11 times for Everton last season as the team narrowly avoided relegation. He has appeared twice as a substitute this season.

Everton did not say whether the deal with Besiktas includes an option to buy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up