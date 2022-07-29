WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Ronaldo not selected for Man United friendly vs. Atlético

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 12:02 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s 21-man squad that flew to Norway on Friday for a friendly match against Atlético Madrid.

Ronaldo hasn’t played any preseason matches for United and is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for the Champions League this season. He held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag at the club’s training base on Tuesday.

United plays Atlético in Oslo on Saturday and has a final friendly on Sunday — against Rayo Vallecano — before opening its Premier League campaign against Brighton on Aug. 7.

United hasn’t said if Ronaldo would be available against Rayo Vallecano.

“Some of those absent from the squad,” United said, referring to the Atlético match, “will take part in Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured.”

