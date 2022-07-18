RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | 4-year-old killed in Russian strike | A day in Ukraine's Donetsk | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Sports » Mora scores equalizer, Timbers…

Mora scores equalizer, Timbers tie 1-1 with Whitecaps

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 12:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

Mora’s tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute for the Timbers (6-6-9).

Brian White was the only member of the Whitecaps (7-9-5) to score.

The Timbers outshot the Whitecaps 16-12, with seven shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.

Aljaz Ivacic saved five of the six shots he faced for the Timbers. Isaac Boehmer had six saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes and the Whitecaps host the Chicago Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up