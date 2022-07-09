Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Tour Scores

Saturday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Third Round
|Alex Cejka
|64-70-67—201
|Jerry Kelly
|67-69-65—201
|Steven Alker
|68-66-69—203
|Steve Stricker
|70-65-68—203
|Ernie Els
|67-68-69—204
|K.J. Choi
|71-69-65—205
|Marco Dawson
|69-68-68—205
|Rob Labritz
|70-68-67—205
|David Toms
|66-69-70—205
|Woody Austin
|69-66-71—206
|Cameron Beckman
|68-73-65—206
|Shane Bertsch
|68-70-68—206
|Tim Petrovic
|68-66-73—207
|Ken Duke
|70-66-72—208
|Joe Durant
|69-65-74—208
|Michael Allen
|69-69-71—209
|Stephen Ames
|70-71-68—209
|Retief Goosen
|72-69-68—209
|Paul Goydos
|69-70-70—209
|John Huston
|71-69-69—209
|Rocco Mediate
|68-69-72—209
|Rod Pampling
|73-64-72—209
|Wes Short
|71-69-69—209
|Vijay Singh
|70-70-69—209
|Bob Estes
|68-68-74—210
|Y.E. Yang
|70-70-70—210
|Tom Byrum
|71-69-71—211
|Tim Herron
|70-68-73—211
|Brandt Jobe
|72-70-69—211
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-70-70—211
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-68-71—212
|Darren Clarke
|70-70-72—212
|Thongchai Jaidee
|71-73-68—212
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-68-76—212
|Bernhard Langer
|72-72-68—212
|Davis Love III
|71-66-75—212
|Scott Parel
|71-69-72—212
|John Senden
|69-74-69—212
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70-71—212
|Brian Gay
|71-74-68—213
|Dicky Pride
|71-71-71—213
|Gene Sauers
|74-70-69—213
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-73-68—213
|Mike Weir
|70-68-75—213
|Steve Flesch
|72-71-71—214
|Lee Janzen
|70-72-72—214
|Brett Quigley
|71-72-71—214
|Doug Barron
|76-71-68—215
|Paul Stankowski
|76-69-70—215
|Mark Walker
|73-68-74—215
|Glen Day
|73-72-71—216
|Scott Dunlap
|73-75-68—216
|David Frost
|75-72-69—216
|Tom Gillis
|68-75-73—216
|Jesper Parnevik
|74-74-68—216
|Tom Pernice
|72-69-75—216
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-74-72—216
|Carlos Franco
|71-76-70—217
|Mark Hensby
|74-72-71—217
|David Duval
|72-69-77—218
|Jay Haas
|70-75-73—218
|Kent Jones
|74-72-72—218
|Scott McCarron
|72-73-73—218
|Billy Andrade
|74-73-72—219
|David McKenzie
|76-70-73—219
|Corey Pavin
|74-75-70—219
|Joey Sindelar
|72-73-74—219
|Justin Leonard
|73-77-70—220
|Chris DiMarco
|73-74-74—221
|David Branshaw
|73-73-76—222
|Fred Funk
|75-76-71—222
|Jeff Maggert
|72-76-74—222
|Billy Mayfair
|75-76-72—223
|Olin Browne
|74-75-75—224
|Kirk Triplett
|75-72-77—224
|Robert Allenby
|78-77-76—231
|Dan Forsman
|76-78-79—233
|Frank Lickliter II
|74-80-79—233
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.