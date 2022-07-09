Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Tour Scores

RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
July 9, 2022, 4:44 PM

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Alex Cejka 64-70-67—201
Jerry Kelly 67-69-65—201
Steven Alker 68-66-69—203
Steve Stricker 70-65-68—203
Ernie Els 67-68-69—204
K.J. Choi 71-69-65—205
Marco Dawson 69-68-68—205
Rob Labritz 70-68-67—205
David Toms 66-69-70—205
Woody Austin 69-66-71—206
Cameron Beckman 68-73-65—206
Shane Bertsch 68-70-68—206
Tim Petrovic 68-66-73—207
Ken Duke 70-66-72—208
Joe Durant 69-65-74—208
Michael Allen 69-69-71—209
Stephen Ames 70-71-68—209
Retief Goosen 72-69-68—209
Paul Goydos 69-70-70—209
John Huston 71-69-69—209
Rocco Mediate 68-69-72—209
Rod Pampling 73-64-72—209
Wes Short 71-69-69—209
Vijay Singh 70-70-69—209
Bob Estes 68-68-74—210
Y.E. Yang 70-70-70—210
Tom Byrum 71-69-71—211
Tim Herron 70-68-73—211
Brandt Jobe 72-70-69—211
Colin Montgomerie 71-70-70—211
Paul Broadhurst 73-68-71—212
Darren Clarke 70-70-72—212
Thongchai Jaidee 71-73-68—212
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68-76—212
Bernhard Langer 72-72-68—212
Davis Love III 71-66-75—212
Scott Parel 71-69-72—212
John Senden 69-74-69—212
Kevin Sutherland 71-70-71—212
Brian Gay 71-74-68—213
Dicky Pride 71-71-71—213
Gene Sauers 74-70-69—213
Ken Tanigawa 72-73-68—213
Mike Weir 70-68-75—213
Steve Flesch 72-71-71—214
Lee Janzen 70-72-72—214
Brett Quigley 71-72-71—214
Doug Barron 76-71-68—215
Paul Stankowski 76-69-70—215
Mark Walker 73-68-74—215
Glen Day 73-72-71—216
Scott Dunlap 73-75-68—216
David Frost 75-72-69—216
Tom Gillis 68-75-73—216
Jesper Parnevik 74-74-68—216
Tom Pernice 72-69-75—216
Duffy Waldorf 70-74-72—216
Carlos Franco 71-76-70—217
Mark Hensby 74-72-71—217
David Duval 72-69-77—218
Jay Haas 70-75-73—218
Kent Jones 74-72-72—218
Scott McCarron 72-73-73—218
Billy Andrade 74-73-72—219
David McKenzie 76-70-73—219
Corey Pavin 74-75-70—219
Joey Sindelar 72-73-74—219
Justin Leonard 73-77-70—220
Chris DiMarco 73-74-74—221
David Branshaw 73-73-76—222
Fred Funk 75-76-71—222
Jeff Maggert 72-76-74—222
Billy Mayfair 75-76-72—223
Olin Browne 74-75-75—224
Kirk Triplett 75-72-77—224
Robert Allenby 78-77-76—231
Dan Forsman 76-78-79—233
Frank Lickliter II 74-80-79—233

