Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Tour Scores

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Alex Cejka 64-70-67—201 Jerry Kelly 67-69-65—201 Steven Alker 68-66-69—203 Steve Stricker 70-65-68—203 Ernie Els 67-68-69—204 K.J. Choi 71-69-65—205 Marco Dawson 69-68-68—205 Rob Labritz 70-68-67—205 David Toms 66-69-70—205 Woody Austin 69-66-71—206 Cameron Beckman 68-73-65—206 Shane Bertsch 68-70-68—206 Tim Petrovic 68-66-73—207 Ken Duke 70-66-72—208 Joe Durant 69-65-74—208 Michael Allen 69-69-71—209 Stephen Ames 70-71-68—209 Retief Goosen 72-69-68—209 Paul Goydos 69-70-70—209 John Huston 71-69-69—209 Rocco Mediate 68-69-72—209 Rod Pampling 73-64-72—209 Wes Short 71-69-69—209 Vijay Singh 70-70-69—209 Bob Estes 68-68-74—210 Y.E. Yang 70-70-70—210 Tom Byrum 71-69-71—211 Tim Herron 70-68-73—211 Brandt Jobe 72-70-69—211 Colin Montgomerie 71-70-70—211 Paul Broadhurst 73-68-71—212 Darren Clarke 70-70-72—212 Thongchai Jaidee 71-73-68—212 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68-76—212 Bernhard Langer 72-72-68—212 Davis Love III 71-66-75—212 Scott Parel 71-69-72—212 John Senden 69-74-69—212 Kevin Sutherland 71-70-71—212 Brian Gay 71-74-68—213 Dicky Pride 71-71-71—213 Gene Sauers 74-70-69—213 Ken Tanigawa 72-73-68—213 Mike Weir 70-68-75—213 Steve Flesch 72-71-71—214 Lee Janzen 70-72-72—214 Brett Quigley 71-72-71—214 Doug Barron 76-71-68—215 Paul Stankowski 76-69-70—215 Mark Walker 73-68-74—215 Glen Day 73-72-71—216 Scott Dunlap 73-75-68—216 David Frost 75-72-69—216 Tom Gillis 68-75-73—216 Jesper Parnevik 74-74-68—216 Tom Pernice 72-69-75—216 Duffy Waldorf 70-74-72—216 Carlos Franco 71-76-70—217 Mark Hensby 74-72-71—217 David Duval 72-69-77—218 Jay Haas 70-75-73—218 Kent Jones 74-72-72—218 Scott McCarron 72-73-73—218 Billy Andrade 74-73-72—219 David McKenzie 76-70-73—219 Corey Pavin 74-75-70—219 Joey Sindelar 72-73-74—219 Justin Leonard 73-77-70—220 Chris DiMarco 73-74-74—221 David Branshaw 73-73-76—222 Fred Funk 75-76-71—222 Jeff Maggert 72-76-74—222 Billy Mayfair 75-76-72—223 Olin Browne 74-75-75—224 Kirk Triplett 75-72-77—224 Robert Allenby 78-77-76—231 Dan Forsman 76-78-79—233 Frank Lickliter II 74-80-79—233

