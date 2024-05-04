Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ejected for first time in his career

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge’s first career ejection happened so quickly that he did not even see it. Judge…

Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he briefly argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up and Judge briefly glanced back.

After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call after being tossed by Blakney. Manager Aaron Boone came out of the dugout to discuss the ejection with Blakney and was not tossed.

“I didn’t even see myself get tossed,” Judge said. “It was kind of the crowd reaction. I kind of assumed at that point.”

Boone said he was very surprised.

“Judge, he says very little usually very respectfully walking away,” Boone said. “Come on man.”

Unlike the April 22 ejection of Boone by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, there was not any clear audio on the YES Network of the exchange.

Crew chief Alan Porter, who was the third-base umpire, spoke to a pool reporter and did not know exactly what was said by Judge, who declined to disclose what was said.

“Apparently Aaron did not agree with the pitch and said something that you shouldn’t have said and he was ejected,” Porter said. “We do what we can to keep guys in the game but said something he shouldn’t have said.”

Since Derek Jeter was never ejected in his 20-year career, Judge became the first Yankee captain to get tossed since Don Mattingly on May 13, 1994, in Milwaukee.

“I got a lot of respect for Ryan and what he does,” Judge said. “I know their job’s tough. I’ve always had their back because it’s tough back there. So for that to happen that way, that’s what I’m most upset about, especially late in the game like that.”

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Judge was “obviously disappointed in the call,” but he didn’t think Judge was “showing up the umpire.”

“I thought that was pretty quick,” he said.

Judge hit a single and an RBI double in his first two at-bats. He is hitting .209 this season and stopped an 0-for-14 skid with a single to start New York’s winning rally in the ninth inning on Friday’s win.

After Judge was ejected, many in the crowd begin chanting profanely at Blakney.

