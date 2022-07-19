AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 19. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Chicago (10)
|19
|6
|120
|1
|1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|18
|7
|109
|2
|2
|3
|3. Seattle
|17
|8
|100
|3
|2
|4
|4. Connecticut
|16
|9
|88
|4
|3
|5
|5. Washington
|16
|11
|83
|4
|4
|5
|6. Atlanta
|11
|14
|67
|6
|6
|8
|7. Dallas
|11
|14
|48
|11
|6
|10
|8. Minnesota
|10
|17
|47
|9
|6
|11
|9. Los Angeles
|10
|14
|38
|6
|8
|11
|9. New York
|9
|15
|38
|8
|7
|11
|11. Phoenix
|11
|16
|30
|10
|7
|11
|12. Indiana
|5
|22
|10
|12
|12
|12
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.