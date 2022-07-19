AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 19. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Chicago (10) 19 6 120 1 1 1 2. Las Vegas 18 7 109 2 2 3 3. Seattle 17 8 100 3 2 4 4. Connecticut 16 9 88 4 3 5 5. Washington 16 11 83 4 4 5 6. Atlanta 11 14 67 6 6 8 7. Dallas 11 14 48 11 6 10 8. Minnesota 10 17 47 9 6 11 9. Los Angeles 10 14 38 6 8 11 9. New York 9 15 38 8 7 11 11. Phoenix 11 16 30 10 7 11 12. Indiana 5 22 10 12 12 12

