AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 1:28 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 19. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Chicago (10) 19 6 120 1 1 1
2. Las Vegas 18 7 109 2 2 3
3. Seattle 17 8 100 3 2 4
4. Connecticut 16 9 88 4 3 5
5. Washington 16 11 83 4 4 5
6. Atlanta 11 14 67 6 6 8
7. Dallas 11 14 48 11 6 10
8. Minnesota 10 17 47 9 6 11
9. Los Angeles 10 14 38 6 8 11
9. New York 9 15 38 8 7 11
11. Phoenix 11 16 30 10 7 11
12. Indiana 5 22 10 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

