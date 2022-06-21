Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 1:14 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June, 21. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 13 2 144 1 1 1
2. Connecticut 12 5 128 2 2 4
3. Chicago 10 5 114 3 2 5
4. Washington 11 7 110 4 2 5
5. Seattle 10 6 104 5 2 5
6. Dallas 8 8 84 8 6 6
7. Phoenix 6 10 61 7 7 10
8. Atlanta 7 8 58 6 7 10
9. New York 6 10 54 9 7 10
10. Los Angeles 5 9 36 10 8 11
11. Indiana 5 13 31 11 9 11
12. Minnesota 3 13 12 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

