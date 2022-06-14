RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
American defender Kobi Henry transfers to Reims

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 2:33 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — American defender Kobi Henry transferred to Reims in the French League on Tuesday from second-tier Orange County of the United Soccer League’s League Championship.

The 18-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, made his debut for Orange County on Aug. 22, 2020, against LA Galaxy II.

He attended U.S. national team camp in December but did not appear in a game.

