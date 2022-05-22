USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 4:36 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 4 1 0 .800 106 80
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 141 153
Michigan 1 5 0 .167 104 113
Pittsburgh 1 5 0 .167 76 138
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 162 109
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 136 101
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 112 134
Houston 1 4 0 .200 107 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 35, Tampa Bay 28

Birmingham 33, Michigan 17

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 26, Pittsburgh 16

Houston vs. New Jersey, 4 p.m.

