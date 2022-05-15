RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Sports » Soudal Open Par Scores

Soudal Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 12:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Rinkven International GC

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71

Final Round

Sam Horsfield, England (460), $327,000 65-69-69-68—271 -13
Ryan Fox, New Zealand (238), $166,386 68-68-66-71—273 -11
Yannik Paul, Germany (238), $166,386 66-70-68-69—273 -11
Oliver Bekker, South Africa (126), $88,867 67-69-69-69—274 -10
Chase Hanna, United States (126), $88,867 70-68-68-68—274 -10
Adrian Meronk, Poland (96), $67,324 66-70-72-67—275 -9
Sean Crocker, United States (75), $52,897 69-69-72-66—276 -8
Marcel Schneider, Germany (75), $52,897 70-67-68-71—276 -8
Nacho Elvira, Spain (50), $35,072 66-70-73-68—277 -7
Grant Forrest, Scotland (50), $35,072 70-69-68-70—277 -7
Edoardo Molinari, Italy (50), $35,072 69-70-71-67—277 -7
Thomas Pieters, Belgium (50), $35,072 69-70-71-67—277 -7
Ricardo Santos, Portugal (50), $35,072 69-66-74-68—277 -7
Andy Sullivan, England (50), $35,072 71-66-69-71—277 -7
Jorge Campillo, Spain (35), $24,645 69-67-70-72—278 -6
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (35), $24,645 68-69-70-71—278 -6
Angel Hidalgo, Spain (35), $24,645 68-73-66-71—278 -6
Matthew Jordan, England (35), $24,645 68-68-71-71—278 -6
Niall Kearney, Ireland (35), $24,645 69-67-69-73—278 -6
Francesco Laporta, Italy (35), $24,645 68-70-71-69—278 -6
Adrian Otaegui, Spain (35), $24,645 71-67-69-71—278 -6
Richie Ramsay, Scotland (35), $24,645 71-70-68-69—278 -6
Wil Besseling, Netherlands (26), $18,562 69-69-71-70—279 -5
Alexander Bjork, Sweden (26), $18,562 66-70-73-70—279 -5
John Catlin, United States (26), $18,562 72-67-70-70—279 -5
Jens Dantorp, Sweden (26), $18,562 69-70-68-72—279 -5
Oliver Farr, Wales (26), $18,562 71-66-71-71—279 -5
Julien Guerrier, France (26), $18,562 73-68-69-69—279 -5
David Horsey, England (26), $18,562 75-66-73-65—279 -5
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (26), $18,562 70-70-69-70—279 -5
Richard Mansell, England (26), $18,562 69-66-73-71—279 -5
Dale Whitnell, England (26), $18,562 65-69-72-73—279 -5
Daan Huizing, Netherlands (21), $14,523 70-71-69-70—280 -4
Victor Perez, France (21), $14,523 69-69-70-72—280 -4
Max Schmitt, Germany (21), $14,523 68-72-73-67—280 -4
Santiago Tarrio, Spain (21), $14,523 71-69-69-71—280 -4
Richard McEvoy, England (18), $12,118 68-71-73-69—281 -3
Robin Roussel, France (18), $12,118 68-72-66-75—281 -3
Matthias Schmid, Germany (18), $12,118 70-64-72-75—281 -3
Callum Shinkwin, England (18), $12,118 65-74-74-68—281 -3
Paul Waring, England (18), $12,118 67-73-66-75—281 -3
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (18), $12,118 68-71-72-70—281 -3
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (18), $12,118 70-70-65-76—281 -3
Wu Ashun, China (15), $10,002 70-71-69-72—282 -2
Alejandro Canizares, Spain (15), $10,002 71-70-69-72—282 -2
Ashley Chesters, England (15), $10,002 69-70-73-70—282 -2
Gavin Green, Malaysia (15), $10,002 67-74-73-68—282 -2
Victor Dubuisson, France (13), $8,464 70-68-73-72—283 -1
Garrick Porteous, England (13), $8,464 70-70-75-68—283 -1
Alvaro Quiros, Spain (13), $8,464 66-74-71-72—283 -1
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden (13), $8,464 69-72-68-74—283 -1
Raphael Jacquelin, France (11), $7,117 68-72-74-70—284 E
Guido Migliozzi, Italy (11), $7,117 69-71-74-70—284 E
Connor Syme, Scotland (11), $7,117 68-70-76-70—284 E
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark (9), $6,348 68-69-77-71—285 +1
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden (9), $6,348 71-70-71-73—285 +1
Jeff Winther, Denmark (9), $6,348 66-74-75-70—285 +1
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (8), $5,578 67-72-75-72—286 +2
Josh Geary, New Zealand (8), $5,578 70-71-74-71—286 +2
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (8), $5,578 71-70-69-76—286 +2
Hurly Long, Germany (8), $5,578 70-71-73-72—286 +2
Lukas Nemecz, Austria (8), $5,578 71-69-75-71—286 +2
Marcel Siem, Germany (7), $5,001 70-71-76-71—288 +4
JC Ritchie, South Africa (7), $4,809 72-65-80-72—289 +5
Lev Grinberg, Ukraine 70-69-76-74—289 +5
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic (6), $4,520 70-70-75-77—292 +8
Carlos Pigem, Spain (6), $4,520 73-68-80-71—292 +8

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

State CIO to leave in June

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up