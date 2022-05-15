Soudal Open Par Scores

Sunday At Rinkven International GC Antwerp, Belgium Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71 Final Round Sam Horsfield, England (460),…

Sunday

At Rinkven International GC

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71

Final Round

Sam Horsfield, England (460), $327,000 65-69-69-68—271 -13 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (238), $166,386 68-68-66-71—273 -11 Yannik Paul, Germany (238), $166,386 66-70-68-69—273 -11 Oliver Bekker, South Africa (126), $88,867 67-69-69-69—274 -10 Chase Hanna, United States (126), $88,867 70-68-68-68—274 -10 Adrian Meronk, Poland (96), $67,324 66-70-72-67—275 -9 Sean Crocker, United States (75), $52,897 69-69-72-66—276 -8 Marcel Schneider, Germany (75), $52,897 70-67-68-71—276 -8 Nacho Elvira, Spain (50), $35,072 66-70-73-68—277 -7 Grant Forrest, Scotland (50), $35,072 70-69-68-70—277 -7 Edoardo Molinari, Italy (50), $35,072 69-70-71-67—277 -7 Thomas Pieters, Belgium (50), $35,072 69-70-71-67—277 -7 Ricardo Santos, Portugal (50), $35,072 69-66-74-68—277 -7 Andy Sullivan, England (50), $35,072 71-66-69-71—277 -7 Jorge Campillo, Spain (35), $24,645 69-67-70-72—278 -6 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (35), $24,645 68-69-70-71—278 -6 Angel Hidalgo, Spain (35), $24,645 68-73-66-71—278 -6 Matthew Jordan, England (35), $24,645 68-68-71-71—278 -6 Niall Kearney, Ireland (35), $24,645 69-67-69-73—278 -6 Francesco Laporta, Italy (35), $24,645 68-70-71-69—278 -6 Adrian Otaegui, Spain (35), $24,645 71-67-69-71—278 -6 Richie Ramsay, Scotland (35), $24,645 71-70-68-69—278 -6 Wil Besseling, Netherlands (26), $18,562 69-69-71-70—279 -5 Alexander Bjork, Sweden (26), $18,562 66-70-73-70—279 -5 John Catlin, United States (26), $18,562 72-67-70-70—279 -5 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (26), $18,562 69-70-68-72—279 -5 Oliver Farr, Wales (26), $18,562 71-66-71-71—279 -5 Julien Guerrier, France (26), $18,562 73-68-69-69—279 -5 David Horsey, England (26), $18,562 75-66-73-65—279 -5 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (26), $18,562 70-70-69-70—279 -5 Richard Mansell, England (26), $18,562 69-66-73-71—279 -5 Dale Whitnell, England (26), $18,562 65-69-72-73—279 -5 Daan Huizing, Netherlands (21), $14,523 70-71-69-70—280 -4 Victor Perez, France (21), $14,523 69-69-70-72—280 -4 Max Schmitt, Germany (21), $14,523 68-72-73-67—280 -4 Santiago Tarrio, Spain (21), $14,523 71-69-69-71—280 -4 Richard McEvoy, England (18), $12,118 68-71-73-69—281 -3 Robin Roussel, France (18), $12,118 68-72-66-75—281 -3 Matthias Schmid, Germany (18), $12,118 70-64-72-75—281 -3 Callum Shinkwin, England (18), $12,118 65-74-74-68—281 -3 Paul Waring, England (18), $12,118 67-73-66-75—281 -3 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (18), $12,118 68-71-72-70—281 -3 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (18), $12,118 70-70-65-76—281 -3 Wu Ashun, China (15), $10,002 70-71-69-72—282 -2 Alejandro Canizares, Spain (15), $10,002 71-70-69-72—282 -2 Ashley Chesters, England (15), $10,002 69-70-73-70—282 -2 Gavin Green, Malaysia (15), $10,002 67-74-73-68—282 -2 Victor Dubuisson, France (13), $8,464 70-68-73-72—283 -1 Garrick Porteous, England (13), $8,464 70-70-75-68—283 -1 Alvaro Quiros, Spain (13), $8,464 66-74-71-72—283 -1 Joel Sjoholm, Sweden (13), $8,464 69-72-68-74—283 -1 Raphael Jacquelin, France (11), $7,117 68-72-74-70—284 E Guido Migliozzi, Italy (11), $7,117 69-71-74-70—284 E Connor Syme, Scotland (11), $7,117 68-70-76-70—284 E Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark (9), $6,348 68-69-77-71—285 +1 Rikard Karlberg, Sweden (9), $6,348 71-70-71-73—285 +1 Jeff Winther, Denmark (9), $6,348 66-74-75-70—285 +1 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (8), $5,578 67-72-75-72—286 +2 Josh Geary, New Zealand (8), $5,578 70-71-74-71—286 +2 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (8), $5,578 71-70-69-76—286 +2 Hurly Long, Germany (8), $5,578 70-71-73-72—286 +2 Lukas Nemecz, Austria (8), $5,578 71-69-75-71—286 +2 Marcel Siem, Germany (7), $5,001 70-71-76-71—288 +4 JC Ritchie, South Africa (7), $4,809 72-65-80-72—289 +5 Lev Grinberg, Ukraine 70-69-76-74—289 +5 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic (6), $4,520 70-70-75-77—292 +8 Carlos Pigem, Spain (6), $4,520 73-68-80-71—292 +8

