Soudal Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Rinkven International GC
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71
Final Round
|Sam Horsfield, England (460), $327,000
|65-69-69-68—271
|-13
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (238), $166,386
|68-68-66-71—273
|-11
|Yannik Paul, Germany (238), $166,386
|66-70-68-69—273
|-11
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa (126), $88,867
|67-69-69-69—274
|-10
|Chase Hanna, United States (126), $88,867
|70-68-68-68—274
|-10
|Adrian Meronk, Poland (96), $67,324
|66-70-72-67—275
|-9
|Sean Crocker, United States (75), $52,897
|69-69-72-66—276
|-8
|Marcel Schneider, Germany (75), $52,897
|70-67-68-71—276
|-8
|Nacho Elvira, Spain (50), $35,072
|66-70-73-68—277
|-7
|Grant Forrest, Scotland (50), $35,072
|70-69-68-70—277
|-7
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (50), $35,072
|69-70-71-67—277
|-7
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium (50), $35,072
|69-70-71-67—277
|-7
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal (50), $35,072
|69-66-74-68—277
|-7
|Andy Sullivan, England (50), $35,072
|71-66-69-71—277
|-7
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (35), $24,645
|69-67-70-72—278
|-6
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (35), $24,645
|68-69-70-71—278
|-6
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain (35), $24,645
|68-73-66-71—278
|-6
|Matthew Jordan, England (35), $24,645
|68-68-71-71—278
|-6
|Niall Kearney, Ireland (35), $24,645
|69-67-69-73—278
|-6
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (35), $24,645
|68-70-71-69—278
|-6
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain (35), $24,645
|71-67-69-71—278
|-6
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland (35), $24,645
|71-70-68-69—278
|-6
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands (26), $18,562
|69-69-71-70—279
|-5
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden (26), $18,562
|66-70-73-70—279
|-5
|John Catlin, United States (26), $18,562
|72-67-70-70—279
|-5
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (26), $18,562
|69-70-68-72—279
|-5
|Oliver Farr, Wales (26), $18,562
|71-66-71-71—279
|-5
|Julien Guerrier, France (26), $18,562
|73-68-69-69—279
|-5
|David Horsey, England (26), $18,562
|75-66-73-65—279
|-5
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (26), $18,562
|70-70-69-70—279
|-5
|Richard Mansell, England (26), $18,562
|69-66-73-71—279
|-5
|Dale Whitnell, England (26), $18,562
|65-69-72-73—279
|-5
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands (21), $14,523
|70-71-69-70—280
|-4
|Victor Perez, France (21), $14,523
|69-69-70-72—280
|-4
|Max Schmitt, Germany (21), $14,523
|68-72-73-67—280
|-4
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain (21), $14,523
|71-69-69-71—280
|-4
|Richard McEvoy, England (18), $12,118
|68-71-73-69—281
|-3
|Robin Roussel, France (18), $12,118
|68-72-66-75—281
|-3
|Matthias Schmid, Germany (18), $12,118
|70-64-72-75—281
|-3
|Callum Shinkwin, England (18), $12,118
|65-74-74-68—281
|-3
|Paul Waring, England (18), $12,118
|67-73-66-75—281
|-3
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (18), $12,118
|68-71-72-70—281
|-3
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (18), $12,118
|70-70-65-76—281
|-3
|Wu Ashun, China (15), $10,002
|70-71-69-72—282
|-2
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain (15), $10,002
|71-70-69-72—282
|-2
|Ashley Chesters, England (15), $10,002
|69-70-73-70—282
|-2
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (15), $10,002
|67-74-73-68—282
|-2
|Victor Dubuisson, France (13), $8,464
|70-68-73-72—283
|-1
|Garrick Porteous, England (13), $8,464
|70-70-75-68—283
|-1
|Alvaro Quiros, Spain (13), $8,464
|66-74-71-72—283
|-1
|Joel Sjoholm, Sweden (13), $8,464
|69-72-68-74—283
|-1
|Raphael Jacquelin, France (11), $7,117
|68-72-74-70—284
|E
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy (11), $7,117
|69-71-74-70—284
|E
|Connor Syme, Scotland (11), $7,117
|68-70-76-70—284
|E
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark (9), $6,348
|68-69-77-71—285
|+1
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden (9), $6,348
|71-70-71-73—285
|+1
|Jeff Winther, Denmark (9), $6,348
|66-74-75-70—285
|+1
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (8), $5,578
|67-72-75-72—286
|+2
|Josh Geary, New Zealand (8), $5,578
|70-71-74-71—286
|+2
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (8), $5,578
|71-70-69-76—286
|+2
|Hurly Long, Germany (8), $5,578
|70-71-73-72—286
|+2
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (8), $5,578
|71-69-75-71—286
|+2
|Marcel Siem, Germany (7), $5,001
|70-71-76-71—288
|+4
|JC Ritchie, South Africa (7), $4,809
|72-65-80-72—289
|+5
|Lev Grinberg, Ukraine
|70-69-76-74—289
|+5
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic (6), $4,520
|70-70-75-77—292
|+8
|Carlos Pigem, Spain (6), $4,520
|73-68-80-71—292
|+8
